Wellington Phoenix hat-trick hero Oskar Zawada mimics teammate with celebration

After scoring the first of his three goals against Brisbane Roar, Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada celebrated by standing staunch and flexing his muscles.

He was mimicking the celebration used by his young teammate Alex Paulsen when he saved a late penalty in the Phoenix’s previous match against Brisbane Roar.

“It was funny. I was laughing because of the picture he posted after the penalty. I just tried to make a better picture than him because then he can see I’m still bigger than him. He will not be lazy in the gym,” Zawada joked.

Zawada was in fine form on the field and off it, as he basked in his career-best performance for the Phoenix.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Oskar Zawada celebrates after scoring the first of his three goals.

One day after setting a target of 10 goals for this season, Zawada made a mockery of that by scoring a hat-trick against Brisbane to take his tally to four in three matches.

The Phoenix won the match 5-2 to continue their unbeaten start.

“I still haven’t scored 10 goals,” he insisted afterwards.

“If I would have scored nine today, then yeah we could talk different, but I just scored three goals. I still haven’t hit my target yet. It’s a good start, but I have to continue scoring, and we have to continue winning.

“For me, the three goals is in the past. I have to continue and focus on Melbourne Victory. It’s a wonderful day, but we have a lot of games in front of us and that’s most important to me.”

A reason for setting his targets modest, after a 15-goal haul in his first season, was that Zawada did not believe the Phoenix were creating enough chances for him.

He had never scored more than one goal in a game prior to Saturday.

That record looked to continue when he rounded goalkeeper Macklin Freke, only to push his shot from a tight angle against the post.

Zawada said one of the most pleasing things about their win over Brisbane was that the Phoenix kept the foot on the gas.

Rather than sit on their lead, they wanted to extend it.

That was highlighted with their fifth goal, which Zawada scored to complete his hat-trick.

Deep in injury time, leading by two, midfielder Nicholas Pennington hounded Brisbane’s defence and forced a turnover.

Pennington played a pass across the face of goal and Zawada directed it into the goal.

“I’m very happy the mentality of our team changed. We wanted to chase the goals,” Zawada said.

“After the first goal, we tried to score a second. After the third, we tried to score a fourth.

“That’s the difference, that we tried to punish the opposition team and I had a good feeling that after scoring one there was a good possibility to score another, and another.”

Zawada kept the match ball as a memento for scoring his first hat-trick. He got all of his teammates and members of the Phoenix staff to sign it.