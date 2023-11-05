All Whites goalkeeper Oli Sail dropped by Perth Glory after nightmare start

Young Wellington Phoenix keeper Alex Paulsen was the hero with a match-winning save from a spotkick.

Oli Sail’s move to Perth Glory is quickly turning into a disaster.

After two costly mistakes in his first two appearances, the All Whites goalkeeper was dropped for Saturday night’s A-League Men clash with defending champions Central Coast Mariners.

Sail watched from the bench as Perth kept a clean sheet and beat Central Coast 2-0 to claim their first win of the season.

Sail was directly at fault for goals in each of his first two appearances for Perth, including last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to his former club Wellington Phoenix.

Sail misplaced a pass while trying to play out from the back and got lobbed by Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada.

It did not take long for Perth coach Alen Stajcic to lose patience with his new signing, naming 22-year-old Cameron Cook in Sail’s place for the round three match against Central Coast.

Sail joined Perth on a three-year deal after starring for the Phoenix in a move that was confirmed midway through last season, well before former Philippines boss Stajcic was appointed.

Based of Cook’s performance, he has a fight on his hands to reclaim the No. 1 spot.

“We told him during the week he wasn’t going to start and he’s taken it really well,” Stajcic said after the match.

“He’s a professional, and he knows he’s going to have to fight to get his spot back now.

“Cooky has done well now, but that’s part of football and it’s good we’ve got two good goalkeepers fighting for that No. 1 spot.”

Stajcic sung Cook’s praises after beating 10-man Central Coast thanks to second-half goals from Stefan Colakovski and Adam Taggart.

The 22-year-old pulled off a spectacular save to tip a long-range effort from Christian Theoharous over the crossbar late in the game.

“He had an excellent game, kept a clean sheet and made a couple of crucial saves, his distribution was good, and we changed our gameplan a little bit and that suited him,” Stajcic said.

Sail’s poor start for Perth could have further consequences, with All Whites coach Darren Bazeley due to name his squad for New Zealand’s upcoming friendlies against Greece and the Republic of Ireland in the coming days.

After his mistake against Wellington, Sail admitted: “The way I’m playing, that’s not an international goalkeeper.”