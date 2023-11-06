Star man Oskar Zawada almost missed Wellington Phoenix's big win over Brisbane Roar

Wellington Phoenix hat-trick hero Oskar Zawada almost missed Saturday’s big win over Brisbane Roar.

The Polish striker exploded with three goals to lead the Phoenix to an emphatic 5-2 win, continuing their flying start to the new A-League Men campaign.

Making his man of the match performance even more impressive, coach Giancarlo Italiano revealed afterwards that Zawada suffered a back injury in the lead-up to the match and was close to being ruled out.

“Something that was known was that he suffered a bit of an injury two days ago at training,” Italiano said.

“He was doubtful. He had problems with his back. The fact that he carried on [was fantastic].”

The Phoenix’s star man has picked up where he left off last season, scoring four goals in his first three appearances.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada, right, celebrates with Ben Old and Alex Rufer after completing his hat-trick.

Zawada scored 15 goals in 25 appearances last season to finish as the Phoenix’s leading goalscorer, but it took him a while to get up and running.

Zawada failed to score in each of his first five appearances, and missed several chances in an early match against Melbourne City.

Italiano shared a story from that match in his post-match press conference on Saturday, saying he told Zawada that he predicted he would go on and score 15 goals.

Although he failed to score, Italiano could see he was hungry and getting into great goalscoring positions.

“He had heaps of chances and hadn’t come close to scoring. He was getting on a lot but didn’t have that confidence.

Wellington Phoenix Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada on his hat-trick heroics against Brisbane Roar.

“I actually said to him ‘a realistic target for you is 15’. He thought I was mad, but he hit the mark on the last game of the season.”

After fighting to retain the best player amid interest from overseas in the off-season, Italiano said he was thrilled that Zawada had started the new season with a bang, and he believed he had the potential to become the best striker in the A-League.

“I think he just needs a bit of belief, and now I think he’s going to be formidable. It’s just a matter of keeping that mindset and carrying through, and hopefully he keeps going.

“He could be the best striker in the league. Teams are scared [of him], it’s just a matter of us getting him in positions where we think he can score.”

With seven points from three games, the Phoenix will look to continue their best-ever start when they travel to play the second-place Melbourne Victory, the team directly above them on the table, at AAMI Park on Friday night.

Victory will be without their captain and key centre-back Roderick Miranda after he was sent off in their 1-1 draw with Adelaide United.