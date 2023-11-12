Ufuk Talay is back with Sydney FC but Wellington Phoenix have already moved on themselves

WELLINGTON PHOENIX New Wellington Phoenix coach reacts to Ufuk Talay's A-League Men return.

Phillip Rollo is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: Ufuk Talay left Wellington Phoenix to try his luck overseas. Technically, he still has by returning to Australia to coach Sydney FC.

There was a sense of inevitability that Talay would end up back in the A-League Men coaching against the Phoenix once he announced he would be leaving New Zealand, having missed out on the All Whites job.

But there is no bad blood between the Phoenix and their former coach on this occasion, unlike when Marko Rudan ditched them halfway through a two-year deal to join expansion club Western United and took three players with him.

Rudan received a hostile reception on his return to Sky Stadium, and Phoenix fans have never forgiven him.

By spending four years at the helm of Wellington, Talay stayed longer than anyone ever thought he would, but he made sure not to overstay his welcome either.

While there is no questioning that he did a great job at the Phoenix, the time was right for him to move on to a bigger challenge and for someone else to come in with fresh ideas.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Former Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay is back in the A-League.

Sydney FC is the perfect fit for Talay. He lives in Sydney, spent the bulk of his playing career there and served as an assistant to Steve Corica, who he has now replaced.

Even with Tottenham boss Ange Postegoclu as a reference on his CV, the fact of the matter is that Talay needed to achieve something truly special with the Phoenix to attract the attention of a club from Europe or Asia.

Nick Montgomery was snapped up by Scottish Premiership club Hibernian, but he won the championship with the Central Coast Mariners – the smallest club in the A-League.

Coaching Sydney is still a career progression for Talay, who had never been a head coach before he came to Wellington.

They are the biggest club in the A-League, and he will have a greater chance of winning silverware there.

Do that and clubs from further afield could come calling, like they have for Montgomery, Patrick Kisnorbo, Kevin Muscat, and, of course, Postecoglu.

But the expectation to perform is significantly higher at Sydney FC too.

Despite winning the Australia Cup last month, Corica, a club legend, was sacked after they started the campaign with three defeats.

With a Sydney derby coming up next weekend, the heat is on Talay to provide an immediate fix.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Former Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay and his successor Giancarlo Italiano oversee training during a previous season.

As a former Sydney FC player and assistant, he was the obvious replacement for Corica given his ties to the club.

The Phoenix consistently punched above their weight during his tenure and he left as their most successful coach.

Talay should be commended for sticking with the Phoenix as long as he did, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when the team was forced to base themselves in Australia.

No coach has had it tougher.

Who knows how far the Phoenix could have gone in his first season? With Ulises Davila pulling the strings, they were flying before the A-League shutdown, and never reached the same heights once the competition resumed.

The owners backed Talay with the biggest player budget in their history in his final season, but the Phoenix staggered to sixth and then lost in the first round of the finals series, making for an anticlimactic ending.

Talay had his light-hearted moments, but he was a grumpy character most of the time and his negativity began to weigh on the playing squad after four years of demanding extremely high standards.

That is why new Phoenix coach Giancarlo ‘Chief’ Italiano – his former assistant – has been such a breath of fresh air.

A football tragic who never played the game professionally, Italiano appears genuinely grateful for the opportunity he has been given by the Phoenix, he is invested in helping the New Zealand game grow, and he does not take himself too seriously either.

Italiano has brought a much different approach to management and positivity has been contagious.

He is fully on board with the club’s new philosophy to develop young players and the senior players seem to be thriving with the freedom they have been afforded.

Under Talay, the Phoenix were known to shut up shop and look to sit on leads whenever they went ahead.

Against Brisbane Roar last weekend, the Phoenix kept attacking and ended up putting five goals past them.

He might have been the best coach they ever had, but there were not too many people missing Ufuk Talay after that result.