Macey Fraser sends Porirua Park into frenzy with free-kick goal for Wellington Phoenix

At Porirua Park, Porirua: Wellington Phoenix 3 (Chloe Knott 31’, Macey Fraser 41’, Keiwa Hieda own goal 76’) Western United 1 (Chloe Logarzo 90+3’). HT: 2-0

A “special” free-kick goal from midfielder Macey Fraser inspired Wellington Phoenix to a third-straight win in the A-League Women.

The Phoenix continued their strong start under new coach Paul Temple by toppling last season’s beaten finalists Western United 3-1 at Porirua Park on Sunday thanks to first-half goals from midfielders Chloe Knott and Fraser, and a second-half own goal.

It was the first time the Phoenix had won three matches in a row.

All three goals came via set-pieces.

Knott opened the scoring with a tap-in in the 31st minute after Western failed to deal with a cross from captain Michaela Foster.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix players celebrate with goalscorer Macey Fraser following her first-half strike.

A vocal crowd of more than 1700 greeted the Phoenix in their first of six matches at the more intimate Porirua Park.

Fraser’s goal sent them into a frenzy.

Three players stood over a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, but it was Fraser who was trusted with taking it.

The 21-year-old showed she can hit them from distance when she scored from a similar position against Western Sydney Wanderers in round two.

Sunday’s strike will rival it for the Phoenix goal of the season, though with 18 games to go, Fraser will have plenty of opportunities to add to her highlight reel.

Western goalkeeper Alyssa Dall'Oste, who kept her place in the starting 11 despite the arrival of American import Hillary Beal, was rooted to the spot.

She could only watch as Fraser picked out the top-left corner with a powerful set-piece finish.

Fraser sprinted to the sideline to say thanks to her coach for letting her take the free-kick.

“I saw Paul point at me, so I was like, yeah I’ll take it,” Fraser said.

“I’m not usually taking set-pieces for the Phoenix, so this is pretty special, to take one and put it in.

“I knew top left, I was going to have a go and see if I could put it [in the] top corner.

“There’s been a lot of days on the turf, by myself or with my friends where I’d go over that again and again.”

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Western United’s Alana Cerne tries to shut down Phoenix striker Mariana Speckmaier.

Temple, who handed Fraser her first professional contract after she was overlooked in previous seasons, described the midfielder’s goal as a “moment of magic”.

“I’m very aware she’s capable of doing that so I was screaming at her to get on the free-kick,” he added.

“It was incredible and personally I thought she was the best player on the pitch.

“The quality she showed today, in everything she did, she looked at home at this level. I thought that was her best performance overall and it was an amazing goal to cap it off.”

A 76th-minute own goal gave the Phoenix more breathing room before Matildas forward Chloe Logarzo pulled one goal back for Western in the third minute of stoppage time when she lobbed goalkeeper Ryler Foster.

But it was too little, too late for the visitors.

Western matched the Phoenix with 18 shots, but they were left to rue some wasteful finishing.

The result lifts the Phoenix up to second on the A-League Women table, three points behind early pacesetters Perth Glory.

Up next

The Phoenix head back across the ditch to take on expansion club Central Coast Mariners at Industree Group Stadium next Saturday. Wellington beat Central Coast 3-2 in pre-season, but they have never met in a competitive match. The Mariners’ squad includes two former Phoenix players; Anabel Martin and Isabel Gomez, as well as Matildas’ World Cup striker Kyah Simon.