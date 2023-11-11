Wellington Phoenix coach refuses to criticise referees after drama-filled draw

There were no complaints from Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano about the VAR controversy that cost his team a potential match-winning penalty in their dramatic draw with Melbourne Victory on Friday.

But after the Phoenix failed to register a single shot across the 90 minutes and still came away with a 1-1 draw, you can probably understand why Italiano was happy to take the point and run.

“I’m never going to criticise the referees, they’re doing their best,” Italiano said after a match dominated by contentious calls and lengthy delays.

“Tonight I thought maybe some of the decisions probably didn’t go our way, but sometimes when we're at home they go our way, so hopefully it evens out over the season.

“When you have a battle where both teams are at the top of the table, there was a great crowd tonight, a bit of atmosphere, good intensity, those decisions get magnified.”

The Phoenix thought they had earned themselves a penalty, giving them a chance to go 2-1 up on the stroke of halftime, when referee Shaun Evans pointed to the spot.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano gestures to his players during their draw with Melbourne Victory.

Nicholas Pennington went down in the penalty area after being smashed in the back by Victory captain Damien Da Silva while the pair challenged for a header.

However, replays showed Pennington was marginally offside before the foul was committed by Da Silva and the penalty was overturned upon review.

There were millimetres in it, but Italiano said he believed the referees made the correct call.

“I felt it was a foul on our player, but then when it took longer than what I thought I went OK, there must be something in the lead-up that I couldn’t see.

SKY SPORT Nicholas Pennington was judged to have been offside before he was fouled in the penalty area.

“I couldn’t tell if he was offside or not and then they put the picture up on the screen and it looked offside.”

If the Phoenix’s penalty had stuck, and Oskar Zawada had scored from the spot, it would have been the ultimate smash and grab.

Victory completely bossed Friday’s match, putting up 18 shots to the Phoenix’s 0.

But the Phoenix left AAMI Park, where they have traditionally struggled, with their unbeaten record intact after Victory captain Da Silva turned the ball into his own net in the 41st minute while attempting to clear a teasing delivery from Kosta Barbarouses.

Victory opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Jason Geria squared a pass for Ryan Teague to sweep home, but they could not make their dominance count over the course of the rest of the match.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada completes for the ball with Victory captain Damien Da Silva.

The Phoenix weathered the storm to claim a hard-earned draw to continue their unbeaten start under new coach Italiano.

“It was a tough game,” he reflected. “I thought Victory were very good, a formidable opponent at home.

“Yes, we had no shots. I don’t think it was our best game with the ball, but I think defensively it was another sound effort.”

Victory also had a penalty taken away following VAR intervention when Lukas Kelly-Heald was incorrectly judged to have handled the ball while attempting to clear a cross into the penalty area.

Earlier in the match, the Phoenix appealed for a penalty when Bozhidar Kraev received a nudge in the back by Daniel Arzani, but nothing came of it.

Italiano said his only gripe was that Victory substitute Ben Folami was not shown a yellow card for simulation when he went down under pressure from Kelly-Heald midway through the second half.

Folami shouted for a penalty, but his appeals were ignored.

Italiano felt Evans set a precedent when he booked Pennington for diving after he played up the contact from a tackle early in the match.

“If you use the standard of when Nicholas Pennington got a yellow, then I think it’s a clear yellow.”