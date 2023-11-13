0 shots, 1 goal: Wellington Phoenix coach not concerned by staggering statistic

Coach Giancarlo Italiano only clicked after Wellington Phoenix’s dogged 1-1 draw with Melbourne Victory on Friday night that his team had failed to register a single shot across the 90 minutes.

“To be honest with you, I didn't even know we didn't have a shot until fulltime and I looked at the stats,” he admitted.

“I still thought we had opportunities ... but it just wasn't happening for us.”

The Phoenix finished the match with the staggering stat line of zero shots.

Yet, despite being out-shot 18 to zip by a superior Victory side, the Phoenix still managed to escape AAMI Park with their unbeaten record intact, after opposition captain Damien Da Silva scored an own goal while attempting to clear a teasing delivery from Kosta Barbarouses.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Phoenix captain Alex Rufer scraps for possession with Victory substitute Ben Folami.

Incredibly, the Phoenix could have even snatched a dramatic win too, had a contentious VAR decision not gone against them, though that would have required them to take at least one shot.

The Phoenix were awarded a penalty shortly after Da Silva's 41st-minute own goal, only for it to be overturned on review.

Nicholas Pennington was judged to have come from an offside position before he was fouled in the penalty area, but the replays showed there was barely anything in it.

The Phoenix piled on the goals last week when they belted Brisbane Roar 5-2 at home, but they have barely threatened when playing away in the early stages of the new season.

Wellington were held to a goalless draw by Western Sydney Wanderers in round one, but Italiano did not believe their lack of end product when playing in Australia was a cause for concern, at least not yet anyway.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano is not concerned by their lack of attacking potency on the road.

The Phoenix have made a flying start to Italiano’s tenure, going unbeaten through the first four rounds for the first time.

By contrast, the Phoenix lost their first four matches under previous coach Ufuk Talay.

“I don't see it as a problem at the moment,” Italiano said of their toothless display versus Victory.

“It's more that we're travelling, we played against two really tough opponents where there’s been a home crowd advantage, and we’ve also played against the heat.

“We're still adjusting, and it's not an excuse, but unfortunately, Wellington is not the hottest place in the world.

“I’m hoping over the next three or four away games we will start improving the way we build up. There have been signs, especially against Brisbane and Perth, that when we do have the ball and execute everything, we look pretty good, but it’s going to take time.”

Although his team were under the pump for most of Friday's match, Italiano thought the Phoenix defended superbly against a “formidable opponent”.

Victory opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Jason Geria squared a pass to an unmarked Ryan Teague, but they were unable to make another breakthrough once the Phoenix drew level.

“Yes, we had no shots. I don’t think it was our best game with the ball, but I think, defensively, it was another sound effort.

“The second half, although they had the majority of the ball and were shooting from outside the box, I felt we restricted them to less dangerous areas.”

The Phoenix head to Auckland to play Melbourne City in their next match on November 25, after the international window.