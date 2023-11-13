Wellington Phoenix have already matched last season's A-League Women win tally

WWW.

Wellington Phoenix’s form guide reads like the start of a web address.

Sunday’s 3-1 win over last season’s beaten finalists Western United at Porirua Park was their third in a row in the A-League Women, and their most impressive scalp since coach Paul Temple took charge.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix players celebrate their opening goal scored by Chloe Knott.

After a narrow 1-0 defeat to Melbourne City in the opening round, the Phoenix have bounced back to beat Western Sydney Wanderers, Brisbane Roar and Western United in the past three matches to emerge as the competition’s surprise package.

In the space of just four rounds, they have already matched their win tally from the entire 2022-23 campaign. The Phoenix only tasted victory twice the season before that.

Temple said the team was gaining confidence with every win.

Wellington Phoenix Wellington Phoenix midfielder Macey Fraser discusses her free-kick goal against Western United.

“I keep telling them we’re a team that is going to cause trouble for teams in this league,” he said. “We can beat anyone on our day, they just need to keep believing in that.

“The more we play, and the more we keep winning, and we get on a roll, they keep believing, and that’s the key. Anything is possible. There’s a lot of quality in this group.”

The Phoenix brought in four import players to strengthen the squad after back-to-back wooden spoon finishes and while they have no doubt raised the standard, some of the early standouts have been the New Zealanders.

Age-group international Macey Fraser stole the show on Sunday by picking out the top-left corner with an unstoppable free-kick, doubling the Phoenix’s lead in the 41st minute.

The Phoenix’s set-piece supremacy proved the difference against Western in a match where both teams created the same number of goalscoring chances (18).

They scored twice from corners whipped in by Football Fern Michaela Foster either side of Fraser’s free-kick.

“We should have scored more goals, and that is something we are going to have to work on,” Temple added.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Phoenix fans show their support for their team.

“But set-pieces are so key in the game. We spoke about it during the week because they’re good on set-pieces, so we knew we had to be strong at the back, but, equally, those whipped in deliveries, we felt they could be vulnerable and it worked today.

“A bit of a shout to [my assistant] Callum [Holmes] as he’s been working on the set pieces, and they continue to come through for us.”

Sunday’s match was the first of six home games the Phoenix will play at the 1900-seat capacity Porirua Park throughout this season.

Temple noted how much louder their supporters sounded in a more appropriately-sized venue, and he hoped the team’s performance against Western would entice them back.

“It was nice for them to be close to the pitch and nice for them to give the opposition a bit of stick every now and then.

“We felt their presence, which was awesome. I felt like we needed to get off to a good start here so people keep coming back, so it was really nice, and we definitely felt the noise.”

Now up to third, the Phoenix will back themselves to continue their winning streak when they travel to Gosford to play expansion club Central Coast Mariners this Saturday.

The Phoenix beat Central Coast 3-2 during the pre-season.