Live: Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix - A-League Women

19:40, Nov 18 2023

Follow live coverage as the high-flying Phoenix women travel to Gosford to take on Central Coast.

Phoenix midfielder Kate Taylor gets a pass underway under pressure from Isabel Gomez of the Mariners.
Scott Gardiner/Getty Images
Phoenix midfielder Kate Taylor gets a pass underway under pressure from Isabel Gomez of the Mariners.