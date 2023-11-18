The former Socceroos defender helping Wellington Phoenix become tougher to beat

Wellington Phoenix have proven hard to beat in the A-League Men this season after enlisting the help of a former Socceroos defender.

For the first time in the team’s 17-year history, the Phoenix have managed to navigate the first four rounds without suffering a single defeat.

Although they failed to fire a shot in their last match, a 1-1 draw with Melbourne Victory, the Phoenix hung tough to claim a valuable point on the road to continue their unbeaten start.

While their attack remains a work in progress, the Phoenix’s early success has been built on a foundation of solid defence.

The Phoenix of recent seasons have not been known for their defence, but they have been tough to break down in the first four rounds, even with a significantly less experienced back four and goalkeeper protecting their goal.

A big reason for that has been the arrival of new assistant coach Adam Griffiths.

The former Socceroos defender was lured to Wellington to be new head coach Giancarlo Italiano’s right-hand man after a season working under former Phoenix coach Marko Rudan at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Western Sydney had the best defensive record in the A-League last season and Griffiths has been brought across to Wellington to help shore up a defence that has leaked goals at an alarming rate for the past two seasons.

“When I started having conversations with Giancarlo I started to analyse the previous year’s defence to see where the improvements could happen, and I saw huge upside for where we could improve, both as a team and as individuals,” Griffiths said.

“As a former defender, I have a conscious mentality about defence because every second of every minute you have to have concentration as a defender to see things before they happen, but as a player I didn’t have a lot of coaching inspiration to teach me how to defend. Everything was more instinct and working things out yourself.

Tony Feder/Getty Images Adam Griffiths, centre, in action in his playing days for Sydney FC in 2013, jostling with former Premier League star Emile Heskey of the Jets.

“Moving away from playing, you start to watch football differently as a coach and essentially all I’m doing is adding all the details based on everything being efficient and everyone working as a collective and understanding their responsibilities.

“Now we have to grow in other areas but without dropping what we’re doing well defensively.”

Griffiths admitted he did not know Italiano that well before agreeing to work with him, but he was sold on a move to Wellington after the pair met for a coffee during the off-season.

Their paths first crossed when they coached against each other for age-group teams in New South Wales.

Griffiths has been joined in Wellington by his wife Lily and their two children.

His twin brother Joel briefly played for the Phoenix in 2015.

“I wanted to surround myself with people that also have similar principles and ideas and after one coffee I knew Chief [Italiano] had a deep-thinking mind in regards to football,” Griffiths explained.

“You sort of get a sense whether someone is a really good person, and one of the things about our coaching group is they’re good people and enjoy making players better and the team better, and playing a style of football that I’m excited about, and that was what lured me over the ditch.”

Griffiths decided to get into coaching in 2016 after retiring following a lengthy professional career which saw him play for clubs in Australia, Belgium, China, England, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

He started out at NPL NSW club Manly United, working his way from the under-18 team through to the first team, before he was recruited by Rudan and joined Western Sydney as an assistant coach.

Griffiths revealed he actually used to assist Rudan on an unofficial basis when he was Phoenix coach by compiling weekly scouting reports “just because I was interested” and to help him get a foot in the door at a higher level.

He has aspirations to be a head coach in the future, but for now was enjoying working alongside first-year coach Italiano and the other Phoenix staff, and helping the club find success, and that starts with being a team that is hard to beat.