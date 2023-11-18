Wellington Phoenix's winning run ends with 1-0 defeat to Central Coast Mariners

At Industree Group Stadium, Gosford: Central Coast Mariners 1 (Annalise Rasmussen 76’) Wellington Phoenix 0 HT: 0-0

Wellington Phoenix have been brought back down to Earth by A-League Women newcomers Central Coast Mariners.

The Phoenix were deservedly beaten 1-0 on a frustrating night at Industree Group Stadium in Gosford on Saturday after conceding a late goal off a long-range counter-attack started by former midfielder Isabel Gomez.

The Mariners had been knocking on the door for most of the game, but they finally made a breakthrough when Wurigumula squared a pass for an 18-year-old substitute Annalise Rasmussen to slot home the winning goal in the 76th minute.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Phoenix defender Marisa van der Meer tries to play out from the back against Central Coast.

The Phoenix were caught out at the back when Gomez muscled Macey Fraser off the ball deep inside, allowing Chinese international Wurigumula space to run down the right wing before teeing up her young teammate.

Rasmussen made a late run into the box and was not tracked by defensive midfielder Kate Taylor.

The Mariners put up 22 shots to the Phoenix’s 14 and looked the most likely to snatch a winner during the second half.

The Phoenix were suffocated by the Central Coast midfield, and struggled to get into their flow.

Their best spell came in the final 10 minutes of the first half, but they were unable to rediscover their spark in the second half.

Emma Main went closest to scoring, but her powerful shot from the right was tipped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Courtney Newbon.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Large swelling can be seen above the right eye of Phoenix winger Hope Breslin as she is helped from the field.

The Phoenix appealed for a penalty when striker Mariana Speckamier went down easily under pressure from Taren King but referee Azusa Sugino was unmoved.

It proved a frustrating night for Speckmaier, who was starved of chances.

She was lucky to avoid a card late in the game after kicking Jazmin Wardlow on the shin and injuring her, well after the ball had been played.

Clutching her leg, Wardlow appeared to be in visible discomfort and had to be assisted from the field.

Central Coast thought Speckmaier should have been sent off for kicking Wardlow, but match official Sugino decided to keep her cards in her pockets after a lengthy consultation with one of her assistants.

The Phoenix came into Saturday’s match brimming with confidence after registering three consecutive wins.

Adding to their misery, winger Hope Breslin was forced from the field with 10 minutes to go after clashing heads with an opponent while leaping for a header.

Heavy swelling could be seen above Breslin's right eye as she was assisted from the field.

Up next

The Phoenix will look to rebound from Saturday’s setback when they meet the high-flying Perth Glory at Auckland’s Go Media Mount Smart Stadium in seven days' time. Football Ferns striker Grace Jale has been in potent form since her move to Western Australia, scoring three goals in her first four appearances.