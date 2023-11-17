The rise of Wellington Phoenix midfielder Macey Fraser and her imminent Football Ferns callup

A-League Women: Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix. Where: Industree Group Stadium, Gosford. When: Saturday, 8pm (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff.

Macey Fraser’s eye-catching performances for Wellington Phoenix look set to be rewarded with a maiden Football Ferns call-up.

The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to be named in coach Jitka Klimková’s squad for next month’s matches against FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinalists Colombia.

The New Zealand age-group international has been one of the standout performers in the A-League Women in this season, after finally getting a shot at playing at a professional level.

Fraser has scored two goals in four appearances, including a spectacular free-kick in a 3-1 win over Western United last weekend which extended the Phoenix’s winning run to three games and lifted them to third on the table.

They can make it four in a row if they beat expansion club Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Saturday in what will be the final chance for players to impress Klimková before the Football Ferns squad is made public early next week.

Wellington Phoenix Wellington Phoenix midfielder Macey Fraser discusses her free-kick goal against Western United.

Klimková has said that the two matches against Colombia, in Bogotá on December 3 and 6, will mark the start of the Football Ferns’ push towards the 2027 World Cup, noting that it was their main focus ahead of next year's Paris Olympics, which would be used “as a good tournament to grow and be prepared for 2027”.

She shied away from confirming any specific changes that would be made to her squad, but said the emergence of a technically talented midfielder like Fraser was “very exciting” for New Zealand and hinted strongly at her inclusion, with an eye to the future.

“I have been watching her since the cycle where she was part of the under-20 group,” Klimková said.

“I was at the tournament in Costa Rica and I was so excited to see her playing actually, but unfortunately she carried so many injuries and illnesses and I did not get a chance to see her.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Macey Fraser in action during the Phoenix’s A-League Women opener against Melbourne City.

“But what she is doing on the field right now with the Phoenix is absolutely amazing, and I think she has had a very strong start, and now it’s up to us to help her be consistent and keep growing.”

Other fresh faces Klimková might turn to include Fraser's Phoenix teammate Mackenzie Barry and fellow A-League Women players Hannah Blake (Adelaide United) and Ruby Nathan (Canberra United).

Phoenix coach Paul Temple was delighted to hear that Fraser’s performances were being noticed by the Football Ferns.

She was a starter when New Zealand finished third at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2018, but had seemed in an uncertain position, after not playing in the national league in 2021 or 2022.

Temple had worked with Fraser in the Phoenix academy for two years and made her one of his first signings when he took over as coach of the women’s team, after she had been previously overlooked.

“She’s always had great ability but she’s also been progressing a lot recently and is coming into some really good form at the moment,” Temple said.

“It’s always hard to say in hindsight whether the same thing could have happened a year or two ago. Who knows? The only thing I’m concerned about is that she’s here now, she is playing well, and we will try to keep that momentum going.”

The Phoenix edged Central Coast 3-2 when they met in pre-season but Temple said he was not reading too much into that result ahead of their first official encounter.