Ben Old has re-signed with the Phoenix.

Wellington Phoenix have responded to Auckland’s A-League entry by tying one of their best young players to a new long-term contract extension.

All Whites midfielder Ben Old, who is originally from Auckland, has penned a new deal through to the end of the 2026-27 A-League Men season.

The 21-year-old has been in Wellington for the past six years after moving to the capital to join the Phoenix’s academy.

MORE TO COME