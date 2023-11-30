Wellington Phoenix midfielder Chloe Knott puts professional career on hold

Wellington Phoenix vice-captain Chloe Knott has quit the A-League Women, five days after she scored the winning goal against Perth Glory.

The experienced midfielder has made the difficult decision to put her professional career on hold because it was no longer sustainable for her to play for the Phoenix while juggling a fulltime job outside of football.

Knott was paying rent in Wellington on top of a mortgage in Auckland and would work before and after training every day to achieve her dream of playing for New Zealand’s only professional women’s football team.

However, the financial strain had begun to outweigh the 27-year-old’s joy of playing for the Phoenix.

Knott was also living apart from her Auckland-based partner.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Midfielder Chloe Knott has been granted a release from her contract with the Phoenix.

“The decision to leave the team has been the toughest one I’ve ever had to make and is not something I have taken lightly,” Knott said.

“I feel lucky for all the lessons and experiences I have had over the past three seasons, and mostly for the connections and friendships I’ll have for the rest of my life.

“I’m at a stage in my life where I feel free and empowered to choose the spaces that are most conducive to my personal fulfilment and becoming the person I want to be.”

Knott’s departure is a massive blow for the Phoenix, who are riding high in third place on the A-League Women table.

Wellington Phoenix coach Paul Temple discusses Chloe Knott's departure.

She has played every one of the team’s 38 matches, and has scored five times, including the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Perth last Saturday.

The England-born player wore the captain’s armband last season when regular skipper Lily Alfeld was sidelined with a long-term injury, and she has ambitions to play for the Football Ferns when she becomes eligible for New Zealand next year.

“She’s a really great person, a leader, captain and vice-captain, and we’re going to miss her, there’s no doubt about that,” coach Paul Temple said.

“The energy she brings on the pitch, it’s something the other players in the team are going to have to step up because on Saturday she covered every blade of grass there was.”

Knott’s plight serves as a major reality check for women's football in New Zealand and Australia, just over 100 days after the two countries co-hosted the Women’s World Cup.

The maximum an A-League Women team can spend on their entire roster is A$600,000 ($645,000), which works out to be A$30,000 ($32,000) on average per player in a squad of 20.

Although the salary cap has increased 20% from last season, Temple said there was still a long way to go before players could focus fully on their football.

“They’re not earning enough money for what we’re asking them to do,” Temple said.

“We’re doing everything we can as a club to try and make it more professional and push the standards, but at the same time you have to balance it because most of the squad have work outside the team whether it be part-time, three-quarter time or in Chloe’s case, fulltime.”

The Phoenix were already on the hunt for a new midfielder to replace the injured Grace Wisnewski, who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.