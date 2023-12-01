Wellington Phoenix vice-captain Chloe Knott speaks out after sudden departure

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Chloe Knott says financial struggles were not the only factor behind her shock decision to quit the A-League Women six games into the new season.

The Phoenix announced on Thursday that Knott, the team’s vice-captain, had been granted an immediate release from her contract because it was no longer sustainable for her while juggling a fulltime job outside of football.

Knott was quoted in the club’s press release, but she released a statement of her own a few hours later which shed further light on her exit.

Although Knott was struggling to make ends meet while paying for a mortgage in Auckland and rent in Wellington, she said financial struggles were only one factor.

Knott was a foundation member of the Phoenix women’s team and has featured in every one of their 38 matches. She scored the winning goal in their 2-1 victory over Perth Glory last weekend.

Despite the massive strides the team has made on the field, Knott was scathing of her experience in the current environment and said it was no longer a place where she felt fulfilled.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Chloe Knott has quit the club.

“After being here for the start of this season, it’s become clear my values no longer align with the club or current management,” Knott said.

“It is important for me to be in an environment that prioritises honesty, authenticity and a genuine care for every individual and their development on and off the field.

“I want to work in an environment where all employees feel valued and respected at all ages and in every phase of their career, where their commitment and sacrifice is understood and appreciated, without needing to ask for it first.

“It’s not good enough to wait until something drastic happens for changes to be made.”

Stuff contacted Knott for further comment but she did not reply.

The Phoenix declined to respond directly to Knott’s statement out of their admiration for the player, but said they respected her opinion and would continue to work to champion the women’s team, which included fighting for better pay.

The maximum an A-League Women team can spend on their entire roster is A$600,000 ($645,000), which works out to be A$30,000 ($32,000) on average per player in a squad of 20.

Most of the squad have jobs outside of football. The Phoenix’s player of the year Michaela Foster worked at a New World supermarket during the season last season.

“A lot of time has been invested into our women’s programme, on and off the pitch, over the past six months to a point where we believe it is the best high-performance environment in the league. We’ve created an environment players want to be a part of,” a Phoenix spokesperson said.

“The wider club has also undertaken a lot of work on our culture and values this year and inaugural women’s captain Lily Alfeld has recently been appointed to lead this area in the future.

“And we are fighting for A-League women’s players to be paid better. The club will continue to push Australian Professional Leagues (APL) to increase the minimum wage and the salary cap, which are dramatically undervaluing our players.”

Although she was born in England, Knott was set to become eligible for the Football Ferns next year.

She was part of New Zealand’s training squad in the lead-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková said it was “very concerning” to hear that Knott had left the Phoenix, but she hoped the 27-year-old would not be lost to football altogether.

Klimková said she would arrange to speak with Knott in person when she returned to New Zealand.

The Football Ferns are currently in Bogotá preparing for two matches against Colombia. The first is on Sunday (10am NZT).

“I hope it’s not the end of her football journey,” Klimková said.

“I hope we will find a way how we can bring this really good footballer back, because I know how much she loves it, so there must be some reason. It’s very concerning and I want to know it.”