Star Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada makes surprise return

A-League Men: Western United v Wellington Phoenix Where: Mars Stadium, Ballarat When: Saturday, 7.30pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix will be able to call on the services of star striker Oskar Zawada for Saturday’s A-League Men clash with last-place Western United.

The Polish gun has made the trip to Ballarat after making a swifter than expected return from a groin injury.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada celebrates a goal during their big win over Brisbane in round three.

Zawada missed last weekend’s 1-0 win over Melbourne City in Auckland, which extended the Phoenix’s unbeaten start to five matches, but he was originally expected to be sidelined for a further two matches.

The early return of their top scorer is a big boost for the second-place Phoenix, who will be looking to continue their dream start under new coach Giancarlo Italiano by seeing off the struggling Western.

The 2021-22 champions have lost their past four matches after beginning the new campaign with a win.

Italiano confirmed Zawada was available, but said he would likely start from the bench.

“He had good week of rehab and it’s better than expected, so hopefully we can maybe give him some game time, depending on how the game pans out,” Italiano said.

“We’re hoping to at least give him maybe 20 minutes, just to see how he is, but he’s doing a lot better than we thought.

“There’s always a risk with any player that gets injured, but we’ll monitor him and the main thing is he recovers from the travel properly.”