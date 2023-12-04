High-flying Wellington Phoenix make mockery of pre-season predictions

Giancarlo Italiano was adamant Wellington Phoenix were not going to finish last.

But top of the table?

The first-year coach freely admits that even he has been surprised by the team’s flying start to the new A-League Men season.

The Phoenix occupy top spot after round six, making a mockery of the pre-season predictions that suggested they would finish last.

Wellington were being written off before a ball had even been kicked, but there were not too many reasons to be optimistic about their chances of competing for a maiden championship in 2023-24.

Ufuk Talay had gone, as had starting players Oli Sail, Clayton Lewis, Yan Sasse, Callan Elliot and Steven Ugarkovic.

Italiano, Talay’s assistant, was promoted to the head coach role, but he had a big job ahead of him after the club decided to focus most of their recruitment efforts on unproven players from their own academy.

But Phoenix fans needn’t worry. Italiano has overseen the best start in the team’s 17-year history.

Martin Keep/Getty Images Phoenix forward Kosta Barbarouses celebrates with goal scorer Ben Old.

The Phoenix continued their dream start with a 1-0 win over Western United in Ballarat on Saturday night to move two points clear of Western Sydney Wanderers at the top of the table.

It is the first time the Phoenix have led the A-League Men after round one since round 23 of the 2014-15 season.

The Phoenix have been traditionally slow starters. Talay lost his first four matches in charge during the 2019-20 campaign.

Last season it took the team 11 matches to reach 14 points. They have reached that tally in just six.

“I didn’t envisage we would be top of the table after six rounds,” Italiano said after beating Western.

“We only had two pre-season friendlies, against Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory, but I had an inkling that we would be quite competitive this season even though a lot of people wrote us off.

Martin Keep/Getty Images The Phoenix gave their fans reasons to cheer at Mars Stadium on Saturday.

“I thought that was pretty disrespectful, but those two games gave us a lot of insight.

“Newcastle had played a lot of games before us and we matched it with them for large parts of that game, so it was promising but I didn’t see that we would be in this position right now.”

The Phoenix shaded Western after benefiting from a VAR review on the match-winning goal.

Substitute Ben Old was originally flagged for offside when he scored in the 79th minute, but the decision was overturned and the goal was given after replays showed Tomoki Imai’s knee kept him on.

Western put up 20 shots to Wellington’s 15 across the 90 minutes, and had six on target, but the Phoenix survived everything they threw at them, with goalkeeper Alex Paulsen unbreachable once again.

The Phoenix’s defence has vastly improved this season, even though it is their least experienced area of the field. They have claimed three clean sheets in six matches and have only conceded four goals.

Western were denied by the post in the first half, as were the Phoenix in the second, but Italiano said he never felt panicked.

“We were pretty resolute in our defending. We’ve been in that situation quite a few times this season,” Italiano said.

“We work on defending by design. It’s not a fluke. We give up a number of chances but they are usually only half chances, blocked shots, things we can control.”

The Phoenix should back themselves to continue their unbeaten start when they welcome the middling Newcastle Jets to Sky Stadium this Saturday.