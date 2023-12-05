Wellington Phoenix lose Marisa van der Meer season-ending ACL injury

Marisa van der Meer is attended to after suffering a knee injury during the Football Ferns’ warm-up.

Wellington Phoenix have lost a second player to a season-ending knee injury.

Centre-back Marisa van der Meer will miss the remainder of the A-League Women season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee while on international duty with the Football Ferns.

It is the same injury that has sidelined midfielder Grace Wisnewski for the rest of the season.

Van der Meer suffered the injury during the warm-up prior to the Football Ferns’ 0-0 draw against Colombia in Bogotá on Sunday (NZT), denying her a potential international debut.

Van der Meer was a late call-up to the New Zealand squad after Phoenix teammate Macey Fraser was ruled out due to illness.

The 21-year-old had played every minute for the Phoenix this season.

“It’s heartbreaking for Marisa,” Phoenix coach Paul Temple said. “When you get that kind of news the first thing you’re thinking about is the player and how gutting it is and how distraught she must be.

“Marisa’s been so good this season and really deserved this Ferns call-up. For it to happen at that point while she is away from the country and her family and friends is gut-wrenching.”