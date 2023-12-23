Marko Rudan shouts Wellington Phoenix fans $878 worth of beers before match

Former Wellington Phoenix coach Marko Rudan made a peace offering to the club’s supporters by shouting them a round of drinks on his return to the New Zealand capital.

Rudan, whose Western Sydney Wanderers play the table-topping Phoenix at Sky Stadium on Saturday, covered the cost of $878.73 worth of beers after dropping in unannounced to the Foxglove during the Yellow Fever’s annual 12 Pubs of Lochhead pub crawl.

The Australian became public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the Phoenix supporters in 2019 after bailing halfway through a two-year deal to join expansion club Western United and taking three players with him, including club legend Andrew Durante.

Rudan was given a hostile welcome in his first game back at Sky Stadium as opposition coach, with one fan bringing a banner that read “1 thief, 3 traitors”.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Marko Rudan walks past a Phoenix banner which reads “1 thief, 3 traitors” on his first game in Wellington as an opposition coach.

Rudan was pictured sheepishly walking past the banner as he made his way down the players’ tunnel after the match.

On Saturday, Rudan was spotted by the Yellow Fever walking down the waterfront with a coffee, hours before the A-League Men clash between the Phoenix and his new club Western Sydney.

After receiving chants of “who are ya!?” Rudan joined the Phoenix supporters for a pre-game drink.

He posed for a group photo before dropping hundreds of dollars on the bar.