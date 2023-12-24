A-League Women: Two new signings on Wellington Phoenix coach's Christmas wishlist

American recruit Isabel Cox made her A-League Women debut for the Wellington Phoenix in their win over Newcastle.

Wellington Phoenix coach Paul Temple is hoping Father Christmas will deliver him two new signings before A-League Women transfer deadline day.

The Phoenix debuted American recruit Isabel Cox during the second half of their 2-0 win over Newcastle Jets at Sky Stadium on Saturday, but a new midfielder and a defender remain high on Temple’s wishlist ahead of the Boxing Day cut-off.

Cox, who is primarily a winger, has been brought in as an injury replacement for Grace Wisnewski (knee) but Temple is still in the market for further reinforcements to cover the loss of centre-back Marisa van der Meer (knee) and departed central midfielder Chloe Knott.

Temple admitted the search has dragged on longer than he would have liked, with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

However, he was confident of getting two players signed, sealed and delivered prior to their next match against reigning champions Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on Friday.

With no import spots available, the final two signings must be players from New Zealand or Australia.

SKY SPORT Mariana Speckmaier penalty gives Wellington Phoenix take off against Newcastle Jets.

“The deadline’s on Boxing Day, so there are still a few days, but I think we’ve pretty much got to where we want to get to, and hopefully we will get some announcements out in the next few days,” Temple said.

“It has been tricky, especially after we decided to use our last visa spot on Isabel. With the A-League already started, it’s unlikely you’re going to get people moving clubs, so the search did go global.

“We were looking at Kiwis and Aussies out of university and even that is quite tough, especially if they haven’t quite finished yet.

“We were focussed on trying to get a little bit of A-League experience into the squad and focussed on trying to get another defender into the squad, which is probably where we’re short, and, hopefully, we will be in a position to have it sorted by Boxing Day.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The Phoenix made an ambitious attempt to sign Matildas midfielder Alex Chidiac.

Matildas midfielder Alex Chidiac would have been a dream signing for the Phoenix after she was waived by National Women’s Soccer League club Racing Louisville.

But while they did enquire about the former Melbourne Victory star’s availability, Temple said their ambitious attempt to sign a member of Australia's World Cup squad was ultimately unsuccessful.

“I’d love to get a player like that. She’s incredible and great to watch. She’d be good at small ball but I don’t think we’re going to be able to do that, which is unfortunate.”

Saturday’s win lifted the third-place Phoenix up to 16 points, surpassing their total from the last campaign with more than half the season remaining.

They remain four points behind Melbourne City, but have closed the gap on Perth Glory to just one.