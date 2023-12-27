Wellington Phoenix strengthen A-League Women squad with new signings

New Zealand under-20 midfielder Helena Errington has signed with the Phoenix.

Wellington Phoenix have bolstered their A-League Women squad with the signings of a New Zealand age-group international standout and a grand finalist from last season.

New Zealand midfielder Helena Errington and Australian defender Tiana Jaber have joined the Phoenix for the remainder of the season after being signed ahead of the Boxing Day transfer deadline.

Errington, 18, won the golden ball award at the OFC Under-19 Championship and will add depth to the midfield following Chloe Knott’s departure.

She was born and bred in Wellington, played for Waterside Karori and trained at the Ole Football Academy before moving to the Phoenix academy.

Errington has returned to the club on a scholarship contract following a stint with Sporting CP in Portugal and has already been training with the Phoenix for the past week.

“Helena’s a skilful attacking midfielder who has the capacity to score goals, dribble past opponents and create,” Phoenix coach Paul Temple said.

“She suits the style of play we are implementing here and, having worked with her in the academy, I know exactly what to expect from her and what she is capable of.

Ashley Feder/Getty Images Tiana Jaber has joined the Phoenix after stints with three other A-League Women clubs.

“We’re blessed with these young attacking midfielders in New Zealand at the moment and Helena’s going to add real depth to the squad in what is such an important position.”

Jaber, 23, has been signed as an injury replacement for Marisa van der Meer.

She can play anywhere across the back line but has been brought in primarily as centre-back cover.

Jaber will inject some A-League experience into the squad, having played for Western Sydney Wanderers, Newcastle Jets and Western United since her competition debut during the 2019-20 season.

She was part of the Western United squad that finished top of the table last season and took the field in their grand final defeat to Sydney FC.

“It was really important that we brought someone in that has A-League experience,” Temple said.

“Tiana’s 23, which is a good age because she’s had a few years playing in the A-League, but she’s also still improving and progressing.

“She missed out on getting a contract at the start of the season with other clubs, so she’ll be hungry to show what she can do to get back into the A-League.”

The pair join new American forward Isabel Cox, who made her Phoenix debut in last weekend’s win over Newcastle Jets.

The third-place Phoenix will be looking to keep pace with the competition leaders when they take on defending champions Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on Friday night.