Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Rylee Foster sidelined with concussion

A-League Women: Sydney FC v Wellington Phoenix Where: Allianz Stadium, Sydney When: Friday, 7pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4, updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix will have to face defending A-League Women champions Sydney FC without their first-choice goalkeeper.

Import Rylee Foster is set to miss Friday’s clash at Allianz Stadium due to concussion after she collided with the post while making a crucial save in last weekend’s win over Newcastle Jets.

Although she passed a test on the field and saw out the match, she reported concussion symptoms after fulltime.

Phoenix coach Paul Temple said he would not be taking any risks with Foster given her history, even though she was feeling fine now.

The Canadian almost died in a serious car crash two years ago but she has defied the odds to return to elite level football, resurrecting her career with the Phoenix.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix goalkeeper Rylee Foster is attended to after colliding with the post while making a save against Newcastle.

Foster’s absence will open the door for Brianna Edwards to come back into the starting lineup.

An ever-present figure last season, the young Football Fern has been restricted to just one appearance this campaign.

“It’s very mild, and she’s actually pretty good now, but it’s unlikely she will be able to play on Friday with the concussion protocols,” Temple said of Foster.

“The whole sport is being very cautious around head knocks and concussions, and we’re doing the same with Rylee’s situation.

“Ultimately, you’ve just got to be so cautious and, in Rylee’s case, we have history here with the brain injury she suffered in the crash a few years ago.

“She desperately wants to play, and I think looking at her, she probably could play, but the right thing to do is take a more cautious approach and follow the protocols.”

Despite their lofty position on the table, the third-place Phoenix have struggled when playing away from home this season, registering just one win outside New Zealand.

That was against Western Sydney Wanderers in round two – more than two months ago.

The Phoenix’s next four matches will all be played in Australia and Temple has challenged the team to start performing on the road, beginning with Friday’s fixture against the reigning champions.

If they needed any inspiration, the Phoenix’s greatest-ever result came against the Sky Blues last season, when they stunned Sydney 1-0 a month before they won the grand final thanks to a first-half goal from Kate Taylor.

“The test for us is winning on the road. We’ve come up short at Central Coast and Adelaide and in both games we felt like we could have won, especially Adelaide,” Temple said.

“We need to prove to ourselves that if we want to stay at the top end of the table then we have to be able to go on the road and win.”