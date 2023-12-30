Wellington Phoenix deal an early Christmas present for Tiana Jaber

Christmas came early for Tiana Jaber when her agent called to say Wellington Phoenix had offered her a contract for the remainder of the A-League Women season.

The Australian defender of Lebanese heritage had been holding out for an opportunity to return to the A-League after helping expansion club Western United reach last season’s grand final as an injury replacement player.

When the Phoenix came calling in the days leading up to Christmas, Jaber said it was the best present she could have asked for.

The 23-year-old immediately accepted their offer, putting her job at a Sydney restaurant on hold so she could move to New Zealand to pursue her dream of playing football overseas.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Australian defender Tiana Jaber has signed with the Phoenix for the rest of the A-League Women season.

“Wow, it’s a great little Christmas present for me I guess,” Jaber said.

“I was thinking should I organise myself with work, soccer, leave the country and take up this opportunity or stay? But it’s A-League, I’m used to moving around, and every opportunity leads to so many amazing things, so I knew I had to take it.

“Ever since I was a kid I wanted football to take me around the world, so this is a little step in my dream. I’ve always moved around city to city or state to state, so now this is a much bigger deal and I’m taking this so seriously.

“I’ve been gyming and keeping up with all my training, so I’m ready to get going.”

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Tiana Jaber is congratulated by teammates after scoring a long-range goal during her Newcastle Jets days.

The Phoenix will be the fourth A-League club Jaber has played for in her short career.

She made her debut for Western Sydney Wanderers in 2019-20 and then spent the next two seasons with Newcastle Jets, where she scored a spectacular long-range goal against her former club.

Jaber got an opportunity to join Western United late in the campaign last season after a player suffered a season-ending injury.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX New recruit Tiana Jaber jumps at chance to play for Wellington Phoenix.

She ended up playing in the grand final, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 3-0 defeat to Sydney FC, but was not retained for 2023-24.

Jaber has joined the Phoenix in similar circumstances, replacing Marisa van der Meer, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee while on international duty with the Football Ferns.

She is hoping this opportunity will lead to another grand final appearance.

“It’s good that I’ve done this kind of thing before, so I hope that will help me and I settle in well, and we can take it all the way because they’ve been doing so well so far this season already.

Ashley Feder/Getty Images The Phoenix will be the fourth A-League Women club Tiana Jaber has played for.

“It didn’t really faze me when I had a setback and didn’t get an A-League [contract] because I’ve got bigger dreams and I’m looking to the future.

“I’m patient and things will come when they’re meant to be. As long as I’m training and my body is ready to go, then what’s meant to be will be.”

Although Jaber has primarily been used as a fullback in the A-League, it is at centre back where she is pushing to play for the Phoenix.

“Because I’m pretty versatile with a bit of speed, everyone sees me as a fullback, especially in the A-League where a lot of the older, more experienced girls get the chances at centre back.

“But I’m ready to show I can take that spot. I’m experienced enough now and I believe centre back is my main position.”

Jaber met up with her new Phoenix teammates in Sydney prior to Friday night’s match against Sydney FC and was due to fly back with the team on Saturday.

She anticipated it would take a couple of weeks to build herself up to full fitness before she was ready to play for her new club.