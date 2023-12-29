Sydney FC score late to punish wasteful Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women

At Allianz Stadium, Sydney: Sydney FC 1 (Jynaya Dos Santos 78’) Wellington Phoenix 0 HT: 0-0

Wellington Phoenix have continued their terrible record on the road in the A-League Women.

The Phoenix were punished for a wasteful display in front of goal after Sydney FC teenager Jynaya Dos Santos scored late to snatch a 1-0 win at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Friday.

The substitute handed the Phoenix their third straight away defeat when she rose high to meet a Taylor Ray cross and beat goalkeeper Brianna Edwards with a thumping header in the 78th minute.

Edwards was handed a start with first-choice shotstopper Rylee Foster sidelined due to concussion.

She had made a crucial intervention to deny Sydney’s Matildas star Cortnee Vine just moments before Dos Santos struck.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Sydney FC substitute Jynaya Dos Santos celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wellington Phoenix.

The goal was a suckerpunch for the Phoenix, who were guilty of two bad misses in the second half.

New signing Isabel Cox was injected into the game following a poor first half and she made an immediate impact, beating Jordan Thompson down the right to put herself one-on-one with Sydney goalkeeper Jada Whyman.

But rather than shoot from a tight angle, Cox unselfishly cut the ball back for Mariana Speckmaier when she should have backed herself.

The chance went begging when Cox’s pass failed to find the feet of her teammate.

The Phoenix had an even better chance to snatch a dramatic draw in the final minute of the match.

But Speckmaier could not find the target with a header from point-blank range.

Cox charged down the left and delivered a wonderful cross that had drawn goalkeeper Whyman to the near post, giving Speckmaier most of the goal to aim at.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Macey Fraser tries her luck from distance.

The Venezuela international put her head in her hands in disbelief after watching her effort sail over the crossbar.

Speckmaier was in sensational form against Newcastle Jets last weekend, scoring from the penalty spot and laying on an assist for Hope Breslin, but her costly misses are starting to pile up.

She also missed sitters in the previous two matches, against Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United.

The Phoenix were not helped against Sydney when they lost right back Hailey Davidson to a suspected broken nose in the second half.

Blood poured from her face and she had to be replaced following a nasty clash of heads with Aideen Keane.

Her absence was felt when Dos Santos beat Davidson's replacement Zoe McMeeken and Rebecca Lake to Ray’s cross from deep and scored Sydney's match-winner six minutes after coming on for her second A-League Women appearance.

The goal was scored straight after Vine hit the side-netting from a narrow angle after Edwards forced her wide when she raced onto a cross from playmaker Ray.

Michaela Foster had bailed out the Phoenix earlier in the match when she produced a goal line clearance to keep Keane’s shot out after Kirsty Fenton bombed forward from left back and teed up her teammate.

The loss leaves the third-place Phoenix on 16 points, seven points adrift of leaders Melbourne City, who beat Brisbane Roar 5-3 on Thursday thanks to a hat-trick from Emina Ekic.

They will drop to fourth if Melbourne Victory beat Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

Up next

The Phoenix move onto their second of four consecutive matches outside New Zealand, taking on Brisbane Roar at Perry Park next Sunday. The Phoenix have already beaten Brisbane once this season, winning 2-1 at Sky Stadium after captain Annalie Longo scored a sublime solo goal on her club debut.