Wellington Phoenix defender Hailey Davidson avoids broken nose after head clash

American defender Hailey Davidson has been cleared of a broken nose after a nasty clash of heads in Wellington Phoenix’s 1-0 defeat to Sydney FC on Friday.

The right back was left a bloody mess and had to be replaced midway through the second half after Sydney’s Aideen Keane jumped for a header and copped her flush on the nose.

But Phoenix coach Paul Temple has eased fears that Davidson might have broken her nose in the 62nd minute incident, saying she probably could have continued playing had she not been required to be cleaned up.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix fullback Hailey Davidson had to be replaced after a nasty clash of heads against Sydney FC.

“To be honest, we could have got her back out there but she had blood on her socks, her shorts and her shirt,” Temple said after the match.

“They reckon it was going to take five or six minutes to get her clean, and you just can’t play six minutes with 10 players against Sydney.

“I think she’s OK. She will have a sore nose tomorrow but overall I think she’s fine.”

Temple said it was a blow to lose Davidson at a crucial stage of the match as the score was locked at 0-0 when the 22-year-old came off.

Although the Phoenix had a handy replacement in Zoe McMeeken waiting in the wings, Sydney went on to score the winning goal through 18-year-old Jynaya Dos Santos 10 minutes after Davidson was replaced.

The former University of Pittsburgh player has been an ever-present figure for the Phoenix since arriving in the A-League Women, starting every match at right back.

“It was a real shame because I thought she was playing really well,” Temple added.

“She was doing a very good job against [Princess] Ibini.”

Davidson was the second American import to bang heads with an opponent this season after forward Hope Breslin was left with a black eye when she took a heavy knock against the Central Coast Mariners.