'It's a clear handball!': Wellington Phoenix denied by arm of Brisbane Roar defender

At Perry Park, Brisbane: Brisbane Roar 2 (Tameka Yallop 34’, Kijah Stephenson 46’) Wellington Phoenix 1 (Isabel Cox 20’) HT: 1-1

Wellington Phoenix feel they have been robbed after a “clear penalty” for handball was not given in the dying stages of their 2-1 defeat to Brisbane Roar in the A-League Women.

The arm of defender Leah Scarpelli came to Brisbane’s rescue at Perry Park on Sunday night when new signing Isabel Cox looked destined to score an 86th minute equaliser for the Phoenix.

Scarpelli denied a certain goal from being scored when her outstretched arm blocked Cox’s on-target shot on the goal line, and it should have resulted in a Phoenix penalty.

However, the handball was missed by referee Caitlin Williams and there was no Video Assistant Referee to correct the decision when the pleas for a penalty from the Phoenix players were ignored by the official, as VAR is not used in the A-League Women.

“It’s a clear handball, It's a pretty dead-set penalty. The camera angle [shows] a very clear handball on the line,” Phoenix coach Paul Temple said.

Russell Freeman/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix forward Isabel Cox appeals for a handball during their defeat against Brisbane Roar.

“It’s disappointing the officials don’t see it because you want them to be picking up things like that.

“We’ve got to ask the question, why VAR is in the men’s league but not the women’s league, because if that goes to VAR it’s a clear penalty and that completely changes the perspective for us.”

The handball controversy capped off a miserable night for the Phoenix, who have now lost their last four matches on the road, after a shocking mistake from goalkeeper Rylee Foster handed the Roar their first goal.

The Phoenix broke the early deadlock when Cox headed home from point-blank range following a Michaela Foster corner delivery.

But Brisbane were given a gift when Foster panicked on the ball while trying to play out from the back.

SKY SPORT Wellington Phoenix were denied not given a penalty for this blatant handball.

She needlessly coughed up possession and Brisbane’s Matildas midfielder Tameka Yallop did not need a second invitation, lobbing the ball back over Foster’s head to level the score in the 34th minute.

It was a horrible moment for Foster, who had been reinstated into the starting lineup at the expense of Brianna Edwards after missing the Phoenix's 1-0 defeat to Sydney FC due to concussion protocols.

The mistake proved costly when Brisbane hit the front 20 seconds into the second half after winger Sharn Freier got on the outside of Phoenix right back Hailey Davidson.

Frier – who had been a threat all match – squared a ball across the face of goal and Kijah Stephenson ran through to score.

Like in other recent defeats, the Phoenix created more than enough chances to win the match.

Macey Fraser forced a number of top drawer saves out of Brisbane goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.

Substitute Michaela Robertson should have equalised for the Phoenix before the handball controversy when she was played in behind by Alyssa Whinham.

But the winger tried to pick out the bottom left corner from the right and fluffed her finish, sending her shot wide.

The Phoenix have now lost back-to-back games, stalling their progress after a bright start under new coach Temple.

They are fourth on 16 points at the halfway point of the season, but should really be putting away teams like Brisbane, who had not won in eight prior matches.

Temple admitted the team never recovered after Foster’s first-half blunder.

“You don’t want to lose a game and blame the referee, it’s not all about that, they’re just factors, and we’ve got to take responsibility for ourselves and that’s the main takeaway,” Temple added.

“Obviously, we had a real calamity [with Brisbane's first goal] which is a real shame for us, but it is what it is, and we’ve got to learn to dust ourselves off because it affected us way too much.

“We lost ourselves for the remainder of the half and didn't come out in the right frame of mind.

“We're dwelling on mistakes, and mentally we’ve got to be better collectively and move forward and move on from errors we make, because not only is it costing us goals or points, but it’s costing us performance.”

Sunday's defeat leaves the Phoenix 10 points adrift of leaders Melbourne City on a congested table.

Only five points separate the Phoenix and 10th place Western Sydney Wanderers.

Up next

The Phoenix have a quick turnaround, playing Central Coast Mariners at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney on Friday as part of the inaugural United Round, which will see every team from the A-League Men and Women play in the same city on the same weekend. The Phoenix will remain in Australia to minimise the travel in between games. Central Coast won 1-0 when the two teams met in Gosford in November.