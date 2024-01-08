Referee not solely to blame for Wellington Phoenix loss despite handball howler

ANALYSIS: Wellington Phoenix were right to feel robbed after a refereeing howler denied them a chance to rescue a draw in their A-League Women clash with Brisbane Roar.

But the losing of the match cannot be solely attributed to the blatant handball that referee Caitlin Williams failed to spot with four minutes remaining in the 2-1 defeat.

The Phoenix were denied a stonewall penalty, and a golden opportunity to draw level, when Brisbane defender Leah Scarpelli made a goal line clearance with her arm to prevent new signing Isabel Cox from scoring a second goal.

It was one of the more blatant handballs you would see, denying a certain goal from being scored, and it was no surprise that Phoenix coach Paul Temple bemoaned the lack of Video Assistant Referee in the A-League Women in the immediate aftermath.

Had the technology been available, as it is in the A-League Men, the Phoenix would have been given an opportunity to tie the game from the penalty spot, and Scarpelli would have been sent off, leaving Brisbane to see out the match with 10 women.

In a statement, the Australian Professional Leagues said it was not currently feasible for VAR to operate in the A-League Women, largely because of the modest venues some of the teams play at.

Russell Freeman/Getty Images A mistake from Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Rylee Foster allowed Brisbane to draw level in the first half.

“The financial implications of VAR are significant in terms of venue infrastructure, TV production and technology and are not feasible for the Liberty A-League Women as it stands,” an APL spokesperson said.

“We undertake regular reviews of all operational elements of the game, including VAR.”

But while it was a shocking error from the ref, the handball controversy was not the only reason the Phoenix lost at Perry Park on Sunday night, continuing their terrible record when playing on the road in Australia.

The Phoenix will be kicking themselves for a mistake of their own making much earlier in the game that allowed Brisbane back into the contest.

Cox headed the Phoenix in front when she got on the end of a Michaela Foster corner in the 20th minute.

But they threw away their lead not long after when goalkeeper Rylee Foster turned over possession cheaply while trying to play out from the back, allowing Brisbane’s best player, Matildas midfielder Tameka Yallop, to score.

It was a bad blunder from the former Liverpool shotstopper.

Brisbane struck again 20 seconds into the second half to take a 2-1 lead.

The Phoenix have now lost their last four matches on the road, and they are at risk of dropping out of the top six at the midway point in the season.

Only four points separate them in fourth and Central Coast Mariners – their next opponents – in 10th.

Foster shouldered some of the blame after Sunday's defeat, admitting on social media that it was “personally not good enough from me today, a performance to learn from and grow through.”

While Temple was filthy at the referee for not giving a “pretty dead-set penalty” late in the match, he felt his team never recovered following the goalkeeper’s 34th-minute gaffe.

“You don’t want to lose a game and blame the referee, it’s not all about that, they’re just factors, and we’ve got to take responsibility for ourselves and that’s the main takeaway,” Temple said.

“Obviously, we had a real calamity [with Brisbane's first goal] which is a real shame for us, but it is what it is, and we’ve got to learn to dust ourselves off because it affected us way too much.”

Worryingly, it was Foster’s second mistake that directly led to a goal in her last three appearances, and Temple now has a big decision to make about which goalkeeper should start against Central Coast during the Unite Round in Sydney this Friday.

Russell Freeman/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix forward Isabel Cox appeals for a handball during their 2-1 defeat to Brisbane Roar.

Brianna Edwards had played against reigning champions Sydney FC the week prior when Foster was unavailable due to concussion protocols, and although the Phoenix lost 1-0, the young Football Fern did not put a foot wrong.

She barely did last season either, but the Phoenix still felt the need to bring an import goalkeeper over the top of her, so a lot has been expected of Foster, even though she is on the comeback trail following a serious car accident that almost killed her.

Temple will be forced to make at least one change with goalscorer Cox unavailable to face Central Coast, which is a blow as her goal in her first start was the biggest positive to come out of the Brisbane defeat.

The American forward has been granted leave to attend a wedding, which had been agreed when the Phoenix signed her from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in December.

In a bid to improve their prospects on the road, the Phoenix have remained in Australia in between matches this week and will train on the Gold Coast in the lead-up to Friday’s fixture.