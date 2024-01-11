Brianna Edwards granted leave by Wellington Phoenix, ruling out change in goal

A-League Women, Unite Round: Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners Where: Leichhardt Oval, Sydney When: Friday, 9.45pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 9, updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix coach Paul Temple is trusting import goalkeeper Rylee Foster to bounce back from her recent howlers, saying she has survived “much worse than a couple of mistakes on a football pitch.”

Foster will remain the Phoenix’s No 1 for the time being with Brianna Edwards granted leave for personal reasons ahead of Friday night’s A-League Women Unite Round clash with Central Coast Mariners in Sydney, ruling out any chance of a possible change in goal.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper defied the odds to secure a professional contract with the Phoenix this season after recovering from serious injuries suffered in a car crash that almost killed her two years ago.

She was brought in above Edwards – a regular starter last season – but it was becoming harder to justify playing her after two high-profile mistakes directly contributed to goals in narrow 2-1 defeats to Adelaide United and Brisbane Roar.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Brianna Edwards has been granted time off.

“Goalkeeper is that really tough position where if they make a mistake it usually leads to something catastrophic, like a goal that you shouldn’t concede,” Temple said.

“It’s high stakes for goalkeepers and you need to be mentally tough and mentally strong in that situation, and I think Rylee’s mentality is fantastic.

“We talked a lot about her character earlier in the season and what she’s been through and how tough mentally she is, so these mistakes aren’t going to affect Rylee. She’s got perspective.

“We’ve had some good discussions this week about why those things are creeping in and what we can do to solve them, and hopefully it’s just a little bump in the road as she strives to reach her best form.”

Edwards is one of three Phoenix players who have been granted a week away from the squad, along with teenager Manaia Elliott and new signing Isabel Cox.

Edwards and Elliott are taking short breaks, while Cox is overseas attending a wedding, which was agreed when she signed.

Russell Freeman/Getty Images Rylee Foster is put under pressure by Brisbane Roar striker Mia Corbin during last week's defeat.

“There are a few players in the squad, Brianna being one of them, that we have given some time off to.

“The sort of environment we want to be is caring and emphatic for our players.

“For her, she just needed a bit more time at home over this period, so we’ve granted her an extra week of leave, and we’ve done a similar thing with Manaia, who we felt at 18 has done a lot in the first 10 rounds and is in need of a break, mentally and physically.”

Temple said he expected Edwards to cheer on the team at Leichhardt Oval on Friday night as they seek to end a run of four consecutive losses on the road.

The Phoenix chose to remain in Australia, and have spent the week training on the Gold Coast, to minimise the travel in between fixtures following their controversial defeat to Brisbane on Sunday.

They were originally scheduled to play Central Coast in Porirua but the round 12 fixture was moved to Sydney for the Unite Round, which will see every team play in the same city across a three-day period.

Given their recent struggles, Temple admitted he would have much rather played in Wellington, but he said the week in camp together had allowed the squad to regroup after a tough run of results.

The Phoenix’s away-day woes started when they lost 1-0 to Central Coast in Gosford in November.

“I’d much rather be playing home games,” Temple said.

“There’s been a lot made of Unite Round as a concept, and generally speaking it’s a great concept, and it’s great we can highlight the A-Leagues with a round like this, but the reality is it sucks for us as we have to give up a home game to come to Sydney.

“As a team, we just have to play what’s in front of us and reducing the travel makes it feel like more of a home game, so we’ll treat it like we’re the home team and hopefully we can keep winning at ‘home’.”