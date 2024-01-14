Keeper calm and carrying on: How Alex Paulsen bounced back from unfortunate error

A-League Men, Unite Round: Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory Where: CommBank Stadium, Sydney When: Sunday, 9.45pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 2, updates on Stuff

You could produce a stunning highlight reel from the start of Alex Paulsen’s first season as Wellington Phoenix’s No 1 goalkeeper.

But there is one moment he would rather leave on the cutting room floor.

The 21-year-old potentially cost his team a point a fortnight ago when he passed the ball straight to a Sydney FC player and they scored from it.

It was a nightmare moment for a player who had experienced a dream start to the A-League Men season up until that point.

The mistake allowed Sydney to reclaim the lead, after the Phoenix had fought back from an early deficit to draw level through Kosta Barbarouses.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen.

Rather than point the finger, the Phoenix rallied around Paulsen following the loss.

He has single-handedly won more points for the Phoenix this season than the one they threw away against Sydney by producing an incredible three penalty saves, including one in stoppage time against Perth Glory in round two.

Paulsen is also a young player in his first full season as a starter and he is bound to make the odd mistake.

But it served as a harsh lesson for the New Zealand under-23 international, who is pushing to become the All Whites’ first-choice goalkeeper.

It also highlighted the risks of playing out from the back – a hallmark of the Phoenix’s game plan under new coach Giancarlo Italiano – and what can happen if you get it wrong.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Alex Paulsen takes a goal kick against Sydney FC.

Paulsen’s ability with his feet is what sets him apart from most other goalkeepers in the A-League Men, but it can invite trouble, so every pass must be accurate.

“It’s very difficult, obviously,” Paulsen said, reflecting back on the nature of the Sydney defeat.

“I put a lot of expectations on myself because I feel that with us as a team we really want to do well this season, and a mistake like that, it was potentially a little bit of naivety.

“I take responsibility for that because I should have realised during the game that we had just scored and the team was still trying to get back into the game.

“Even if I got that pass correctly they still could have gone on and got a good goal scoring opportunity.

“But for me, personally, I just like to reflect as a team and with the goalkeeper unit we have, look at the game and be like OK, how can we bounce back and gain confidence leading into the next game?

Buda Mendes - FIFA Brazil striker Talles Magno seizes on a mistake by Alex Paulsen at the Under-17 World Cup.

Paulsen said it had helped him deal with the costly error that he had experienced something similar on another big stage earlier in his career and had immediately bounced back from it.

Playing against Brazil at the Under-17 World Cup in 2019, Paulsen tried to dribble past an oncoming striker but the ball got stuck at his feet, gifting Brazil a second goal.

But it did put him off trying to play out from the back. Far from it.

New Zealand responded by beating Canada 1-0 in their next match. Paulsen made nine saves and kept a clean sheet in that game.

After the Sydney defeat, Paulsen retained his starting spot and helped the Phoenix claim a 2-2 draw away to Adelaide United.

“You’ve still got to have that mindset where you’ve got to keep playing,” he said.

“Personally, I think it’s just about having the courage and telling yourself ‘OK, well you’re still a player that can still play out from the back’ and you can still back yourself.

“Even though I made a mistake, I need to keep playing out from the back and playing those courageous passes because that’s what the team needs and that’s how we build out and we get good goal-scoring chances.”

The Phoenix play Perth Glory at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Sunday night as part of the inaugural Unite Round.

Paulsen has fond memories from his last encounter against Perth.

He made a stoppage-time save to deny Socceroos striker Adam Taggart from the penalty spot, securing a dramatic 2-1 win.