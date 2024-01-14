A-League Women: Worrying trends highlight Wellington Phoenix’s decline

Wellington Phoenix have forgotten how to win in the A-League Women, and their inability to close out games is beginning to weigh on coach Paul Temple.

The Phoenix made a flying start to Temple’s tenure, matching their win tally from the previous two seasons under Gemma Lewis and Natalie Lawrence combined inside the space of just nine matches.

But their once-promising campaign has taken a nosedive in recent weeks.

Their 2-1 defeat to Central Coast Mariners during the inaugural Unite Round was the Phoenix’s third in a row, and they are now at serious risk of dropping out of the top six for the first time since round two.

“I’m pretty emotional at the moment. It’s hard to get true clarity on what is going wrong in the games at the moment, especially tonight,” Temple said in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s defeat at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney.

“I just feel for the supporters. They're spending a lot of money coming to watch us play and travelling around Australia.

Mike Owen/Getty Images Peta Trimis is congratulated after scoring Central Coast’s go-ahead goal against the Phoenix.

“We can hear them from the sideline but we’re not really giving them anything to cheer about at the moment, and it was an incredibly disappointing display again.”

There are two worrying trends which highlight the Phoenix’s sudden decline.

They have lost their last five matches outside New Zealand and they have now gone six games in a row without a second-half goal.

The Phoenix have not won in Australia since they blitzed Western Sydney Wanderers 3-0 in round two, while they have not scored a second-half goal since Chloe Knott completed a comeback 2-1 win over Perth Glory in round six.

Knott’s 61st-minute winner proved to be her final act for the Phoenix and it’s clear her abrupt departure, and the season-ending injuries suffered by Grace Wisnewski and Marisa van der Meer, have hit the team hard.

After banking 12 points from their first six matches, the Phoenix have added only four from the last six.

Against the Mariners, the Phoenix opened the scoring early when Emma Main seized on a mistake from Central Coast goalkeeper Casey Dumont to strike the first blow in the third minute of the match.

They have actually scored the first goal in three of their past four defeats, but have blown their lead on each occasion.

“That was a good start, which is what we intended to do, and she [Main] finished it well,” Temple said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix coach Paul Temple is demanding more from his team.

“But I think to be honest, our energy, threat and intensity died after that and we spent the rest of the game chasing shadows, and they were too good for us.

“It's hugely disappointing that an early goal didn’t kickstart us and give us the confidence we needed. It almost had the opposite effect really.”

Playmaker Alyssa Whinham, one of the breakout stars from the Phoenix’s first season, was handed her first start of the campaign on Friday.

Although there were times when she overplayed and ran into trouble, Temple said her lively performance was one of the few bright spots from an otherwise forgettable night at the office.

But while Whinham looks to have cemented her spot in the starting XI for future matches, Temple admitted others might have played their way out of contention.

“She played like she wanted to stay in the team and that's what we need right now, because there’s a number of them that didn't do that.”

After a lengthy post-mortem took place following their previous 2-1 defeat to Brisbane Roar, Temple said there would be some more “soul-searching” in the wake of their latest loss.

But as head coach he must find a solution fast, with a daunting clash with A-League Women leaders Melbourne City coming up in Melbourne next Saturday – yes, another game outside New Zealand.

“We had lots of discussions throughout the week about being a team that can fight and scrap and win battles when we need to and being a team that can play good football and play through teams when we need to, and having a balance between the two.

“But we were absolutely nowhere near that again tonight. We weren’t good enough defensively and we weren’t good enough offensively either.

“There’s a lot of soul-searching to be done and we have a very, very tough test coming up over in Melbourne and we’re going to need players who are willing to fight through the situation and get us through the other side.”