Auckland City stay clear at top of national league while dog uses pitch as a toilet

Auckland City have remained clear at the top of the national men's football league, but it was a canine that stole the show at Madills Farm on Sunday.

Midway through the second half of the Charity Cup clash between City and defending champions Eastern Suburbs, a dog got on the pitch and left a deposit behind, bringing play to a temporary halt.

The action eventually resumed, after a player disposed of the evidence, but it might not be long before the ISPS Handa Premiership comes to a halt entirely, joining the many other competitions affected by efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Brian Kaltak had given City the lead on the hour mark, heading in from a corner to break the deadlock in a contest that had been tight until then.

Myer Bevan added a second near the end of regular time as City completed a comfortable 2-0 win over Suburbs, which leaves them three points clear of Team Wellington with two rounds to play.

In stoppage time, City defender Tom Doyle was shown two yellow cards in the same passage of play and was subsequently sent off, after a tussle with Suburbs midfielder Reid Drake, who was also booked.

Team Wellington had put pressure on City to reply by beating Southern United 1-0 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday, thanks to Jack-Henry Sinclair's header on the verge of halftime.

Waitakere United were also in action on Saturday, beating Hawke's Bay United 5-2 to secure third place and a likely trip to Wellington for a semifinal.

Under-23 international Dane Schnell continued his hot goalscoring form for Waitakere, netting twice to take his tally to 11 for the season, while Luke Searle and Nic Zambrano joined him and Hawke's Bay contributed an own goal.

Ahinga Selemani had given the visitors an early lead at Seddon Fields, but they had fallen behind 4-1 before Angus Kilkolly scored with eight minutes to play.

Hamilton Wanderers and Tasman United were both looking for a win to put pressure on fourth-placed Suburbs in the race for the final playoff spot, but ended up drawing 3-3 at Porritt Stadium on Sunday, a result that gave neither of them much help.

Xavier Pratt gave Wanderers an early lead, but Jesse Randall and Fox Slotemaker replied to give Tasman a 2-1 lead at the break.

Derek Tieku and Pratt then put Wanderers in front by the hour mark, only for Lachie Brooks to equalise in stoppage time.

The draw moved both teams one point closer to Suburbs, who hold a two-point advantage in the race for fourth.

In the only clash of the weekend with no playoff implications, at English Park in Christchurch, Luke Tongue scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Canterbury United as they drew 1-1 with the Wellington Phoenix reserves, who had gone ahead in the first half through Ahmed Othman.

ISPS Handa Premiership, week 18

Auckland City 2 (Brian Kaltak 60', Myer Bevan 87') Eastern Suburbs 0.

HT: 0-0

Team Wellington 1 (Jack-Henry Sinclair 45'+1) Southern United 0.

HT: 1-0

Waitakere United 5 (Own goal 17', Dane Schnell 32' pen 90'+4, Nic Zambrano 54', Luke Searle 72') Hawke's Bay United 2 (Ainga Selemani 16', Angus Kilkolly 82').

HT: 2-1

Hamilton Wanderers 3 (Xavier Pratt 18' 58, Derek Tieku 50') Tasman United 3 (Jesse Randall 23, Fox Slotemaker 29', Lachie Brooks 90'+1).

HT: 1-2

Canterbury United 1 (Luke Tongue 90'+4) Wellington Phoenix reserves 1 (Ahmed Othman 26').

HT: 0-1

Points (games played): Auckland City 37 (16), Team Wellington 34 (16), Waitakere United 27 (16), Eastern Suburbs 22 (16), Tasman United 20 (16), Hamilton Wanderers 20 (16), Southern United 19 (16), Wellington Phoenix reserves 18 (16), Hawke's Bay United 15 (16), Canterbury United 10 (16).