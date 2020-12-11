Canterbury United Pride to host national football league final after successful appeal

Canterbury United Pride, led by captain Rebecca Lake, are set to host the final of the ISPS Handa Women’s Premiership after league leaders Auckland were docked nine points.

The Canterbury United Pride are set to host the final of the national women’s football league next Sunday after the New Zealand Football disciplinary committee overturned the governing body’s initial decision not to penalise previous leaders Auckland for fielding an ineligible player.

NZ Football announced the new decision on Friday evening, less than 48 hours before the Pride were set to host the Northern Lights in the final round of the regular season, needing a win or a draw just to qualify for the final, as they have done in each of the last seven seasons.

The national governing body had previously decided not to take action against Auckland for fielding an ineligible player in their first three matches of the season, saying in a statement it had "used its discretion in regards to issuing penalties”.

“New Zealand Football did not receive a formal protest within the 48-hour time limit afforded to clubs to protest and based on the balance of information available at the time used its discretion to deal with a matter it believed to be a genuine human error.”

READ MORE:

* NZ Football chooses not to penalise national women's league leaders for eligibility error

* All Whites coach Danny Hay excited by regulations that put a focus on development

* Kale Herbert hopes to emulate father's World Cup success on coaching quest

* NZ Football changes national league formats; pledges crackdown on player payments



That decision was appealed on Tuesday by Capital Football, Central Football, and Mainland Football, the regional federations which run the teams Auckland had defeated in those matches – Capital, Central, and the Pride.

In its statement on Friday, NZ Football said its disciplinary committee had ruled in their favour, citing how “the regulations on the status and transfer of players [are] strict on matters of eligibility irrespective of any time limits set out in the competition regulations”.

“Where matters of ineligibility are known, there is no discretion to the appropriate penalty under the NZF Disciplinary Code.”

The committee thus ruled that the results of the three matches in question would be changed to 3-0 wins for Auckland’s opponents.

That decision means Auckland are left with three points from five matches heading into their final regular season match, against Waikato-Bay of Plenty on Sunday at Porritt Stadium in Hamilton (kickoff 2pm), and can no longer finish in the top two and make the final.

The Pride now have 15 points from five matches and will finish first and host the final on December 20, no matter what the result is when they host the Lights at English Park on Sunday (kickoff 1pm).

Capital will move up to second with 13 points from six matches and will be watching that match closely, as a Pride win or a draw would mean they would travel south the following week.

But if the Lights were to win, they would finish second with 13 points and a superior goal difference to Capital and be on their way back to Christchurch the following week for a rematch – and a rematch of the last two finals, which were both won by the Pride.

Before the appeal was successful, Capital were out of the running, sitting third with all their matches played, but they now have a chance to take part in a decider for the first time since 2016.

The eligibility issue concerned two players with the same name. The one that had played for Auckland in their first three matches was a different, older player to the one that had been registered.

Northern Region Football, which manages the Auckland team in partnership with the Eastern Suburbs club, told Stuff the error had come about as the player registered was “previously known to NRF staff via her involvement in Lotto NRFL Premier League, hence the mistaken identity”.

The new decision could still be appealed by NRF.