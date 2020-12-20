Canterbury United Pride win third straight national women's league final

Had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, Gabi Rennie would have likely missed the national women's league final.

The New Zealand under-20 international was supposed to be in the United States, having committed to play for Indiana University.

But as fate had it, she was at English Park in Christchurch on Sunday, helping Canterbury United Pride clinch an historic three-peat and their sixth ISPS Handa Women's Premiership in eight years.

SKY SPORT Gabi Rennie scores twice to deliver Canterbury United Pride a rare three-peat.

Rennie, who was also a member of the squad when the Pride lifted the trophy in the previous two editions, scored twice as the Alana Gunn-coached team overcame two saved penalties to beat Capital 4-0.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury United Pride star Annalie Longo has Victory in her sights

* Maia Vink helped start Canterbury United Pride's dynasty – now she wants to halt it

* Canterbury United Pride to host women's football final after weather-hit weekend



“It’s absolutely amazing. I can’t be any happier for the girls. We put in the work and we got the result. It’s such an amazing feeling and such a great way to end the season,” Rennie said.

“I’m so happy I got to stay here, spend more time with my family and play for the Pride again, and getting a couple in the back of the net is always a good feeling.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Pride scorer Gabie Rennie looks to get beyond Capital’s Anna Green during the ISPS Handa Women's Premiership final.

Despite the one-side scoreline, the Pride were made to work hard for their win after Capital goalkeeper Georgia Candy saved not one but two penalties.

Astonishingly, Rebecca Lake and Britney-Lee Nicholson both saw their efforts saved by the competition MVP after referee Sarah Jones deemed Capital’s Ellen Fibbes to have fouled Lara Wall inside the box on two separate occasions, in the 23rd minute and again the 45th.

But the Pride’s quality eventually shone through with Rennie, Nicholson and substitute Nicola Dominikovich finding the back of the net four times during a relentless second half. The Pride outshot Capital 19-3.

“Candy is an amazing keeper and she really deserved the MVP award this season, she’s had an amazing season but we didn’t dwell on it,” Rennie said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Britney-Lee Nicholson is congratulated by teammates after scoring the Pride's third goal.

“Penalties are penalties and anything can happen. We just kept our heads, kept playing the way we play and got the result in the end.”

Pride coach Gunn resisted starting Melbourne Victory-bound Football Ferns star Annalie Longo, who had returned from an injury in their only regular season game against Capital a fortnight ago.

But Longo’s introduction in the 52nd minute proved to be a game changer with Amelia Abbott setting up Rennie with a defence-splitting pass from inside the Pride half immediately after.

Rennie sprinted in between Capital’s centre-backs before cooly shooting past Candy to score the breakthrough goal.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Britney-Lee Nicholson was one of two Pride players to have penalty attempts saved by Capital's Georgia Candy.

“For our whole team, getting one in the back of the net was such a nice feeling. It opened the floodgates and gave us a bit more confidence.

“Flea [Longo] is an awesome leader to have on the field. Just her presence lifts us up, she’s such a good player to have in a final, she’s got such good composure and it spreads throughout the team. She played an awesome game.”

Rennie doubled the Pride's advantage in the 70th minute after firing a looping effort over Candy following a pin-point cross from Longo before Nicholson and Dominikovich put the game beyond down by scoring twice inside the final 12 minutes.

Canterbury United Pride 4 (Gabi Rennie 52’, 70’, Britney-Lee Nicholson 78’, Nicola Dominikovich 86’) Capital 0

HT: 0-0