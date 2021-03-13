Team Wellington striker Hamish Watson hoping to end national league era on a high

Hamish Watson celebrates after scoring from the centre circle for Team Wellington against Auckland City during the current national league season.

Hamish Watson has seen it all in his decade playing national league football.

But he is yet to win a title, after two seasons at Hawke's Bay United, two where he made a handful of appearances for the Wellington Phoenix reserves, and six at his current club, Team Wellington, and he's got one last chance to do so.

The 27-year-old joined the TeeDubs for a second time in early 2018, after bringing his second stint as a professional at the Phoenix to an end.

SKY SPORT Hamish Watson scored from inside the centre circle but couldn't help Team Wellington beat Auckland City.

Since then he has won the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League with them, and played at a Fifa Club World Cup with them, while scoring 28 goals in 40 league matches, including 12 this season, where he claimed a share of the Golden Boot.

But it's a grand final medal he wants most of all – and his side need two wins for him to get it, starting with one in Saturday's ISPS Handa Men's Premiership semifinal against Hamilton Wanderers at their David Farrington Park home.

"I'm just hoping we get a chance to go for the title,” Watson said this week, “but we've obviously got to beat Hamilton first on the weekend."

Hawke's Bay finished fifth in Watson's first season, as did Team Wellington in his second. In his third, they made it to the final and lost to Auckland City, but by then he'd joined the Phoenix for the first time – a short stint where he made two appearances.

After that came a year in England, where he played for Grimsby Town in the fifth-tier National League and, briefly, for Gainsborough Trinity in the sixth-tier National League North.

When he returned, he wound up back at Hawke's Bay, in a season where they finished second, but lost in the semifinals, but by then he was back at the Phoenix for a second stint that lasted three seasons, where he made 37 appearances as well as another four for the reserves.

Watson averaged a goal every 270 minutes during his second spell at the A-League, where he was first coached by Scotsman Ernie Merrick, who he describes as “one of the best coaches and man managers,” then by Des Buckingham – two bosses who gave him plenty of opportunities – and finally by Darije Kalezić – a boss who didn’t.

Justin Arthur/Photosport Hamish Watson made his national league debut with Hawke’s Bay United during the 2011-12 ASB Premiership season.

Dissatisfied with his lack of playing time, Watson sought a release from his contract in early 2018 and returned to Team Wellington, where he finally got the chance to play in a national league final – for a handful of minutes off the bench in a loss to Auckland City.

The season that followed, he was a key figure, but cut his stay short to play in Australia for the Melbourne Knights, so missed out on another final appearance (and another loss), and he made the same trip last season, just before the Covid-19 pandemic ushered in lockdowns on either side of the Tasman.

Watson probably would have stayed in Melbourne through the summer, had the pandemic not hit, but as it’s turned out, he’s played more national league minutes than ever before – and he’s hoping he has another 180 – or more, if extra time is required – to go.

"I'm expecting a really tough game, to be honest,” he said of Saturday’s visit from Wanderers, who made the same trip in the last round of the regular season a fortnight ago.

“We could have nearly lost that last game of the season. I think we were quite lucky to come away with a 3-2 win, because they put us under a lot of pressure.

"[Coach Kale Herbert has] been doing an unbelievable job with Hamilton, and they've become a really, really strong team that won't give you an inch.

“You have to fight for everything against them, and they've got some real quality in that front third, so we'll need to be on our game to stop them and to take our chances and win the game."

Regardless of what happens over the next two weekends – Team Wellington are favoured to beat Wanderers and make it to a fifth grand final in a row, but perennial frontrunners Auckland City are the favourites to win a ninth and final title – Watson will go be remembered as one of iconic figures of the current national league era, which began in 2004 and will come to an end with the final on March 21, as New Zealand Football returns to a winter-centric, club-based competition after 17 seasons of a summer-centric, franchise-based competition.

He may not have collected any silverware (yet), but with 54 goals in 92 national league matches all up, he’s been a consistent top performer, one who is probably unlucky to have never earned an All Whites callup, especially when you consider some of the players that have.

Watson represented New Zealand at the 2013 Fifa Under-20 World Cup, but the closest he came to pulling on the silver fern at senior level was probably in 2016, when coach Anthony Hudson was without several regular players for the OFC Nations Cup in Papua New Guinea.

Tony Feder/Getty Images Hamish Watson played 39 matches in his two stints at the Wellington Phoenix, scoring five goals.

He attended training camps around that time – in the middle of his two best seasons at the Phoenix – but didn’t make the cut for the final squad, and it’s not something he’s let bother him too much.

“Every player has different attributes and things like that, and I might not have fit what the coach wanted to do or fit into the style of play he wanted to have,” Watson said.

“The coaches pick who they pick, and I guess that's the end of it. You can't really go and have an argument with a coach about not being selected – you can just ask a question, and they can just tell you their honest answer, and you just get on with it.”

While an All Whites cap now seems unlikely – though you can’t rule it out, especially if a squad drawing largely on domestic-based players is ever needed – Watson is a better player than he was when he was scrapping for minutes off the bench in the 2017-18 A-League season and would likely look at home in that competition.

But while he will never say never when it comes to playing professionally again, he’s in a good place right now and not exactly chasing a return.

“If the phone call came, I'd probably jump at it, because who wouldn't?” he said.

“It's all I wanted to do when I was younger, and I think most people would take the opportunity if they were asked to go pro.

“But at the minute, I'm happy just working, doing my thing, and playing football at the highest level that I can – what I've been doing for the last few years.

“I'm doing my building and trying to get my apprenticeship ticked off, which is pretty close now as well, which is pretty exciting.”

Team Wellington’s semifinal against Hamilton Wanderers kicks off at 2pm on Saturday, with Auckland City hosting Eastern Suburbs at Kiwitea St in Auckland in the other semifinal 24 hours later.

DAVE MACKAY/PHOTOSPORT Hamish Watson’s mullet in full flight in a match against Waitakere United early in the current national league season.

Watson's mullet – and why it had to go

As the final ISPS Handa Men’s Premiership season began back last November, Watson could be seen sporting one of the competition’s most iconic hairdos – a classic, free-flowing mullet.

So how did it come about? As he tells it, it began at his day job as a builder.

“My foreman at work, the guy I worked under, his name was Brent, and he had a pretty good mullet going on, and he said to me, 'Oh my mullet is so good, look at it, it's waving in the wind'.

“And then I just said to him ‘Nah, it's crap, I'm going to grow a better one', and I literally went to the barbers that night and shaved the sides of my head and just grew a mullet.

“Then on site, people used to ask us if we were brothers because we'd be two blokes walking around with the longest mullets ever.”

Watson readily acknowledges that the mullet “split opinions” and at the start of this year, after some urging from his girlfriend, who “hated it,” he decided it was time for it go.

But first, they decided to raise some money for a good cause.

“If I didn't score for three games, I said she could cut it herself, and that never happened because I wouldn't go three games without scoring a goal, and she was very unhappy, so I said I'll pick who it's for, and I chose the Mental Health Foundation and I said two grand [and I’ll get it cut], and she said nah, too much, we'll do a thousand.

“Then we got a thousand in less than a day, so she bumped it up, and we ended up getting $1800 or something like that, which is a pretty good effort, I'd say.”

ISPS Handa Men’s Premiership – semifinals

Saturday, March 13, 2pm: Team Wellington v Hamilton Wanderers; David Farrington Park, Wellington

Sunday, March 14, 2pm: Auckland City v Eastern Suburbs; Kiwitea St, Auckland

Winners meet in the grand final at North Harbour Stadium on Sunday, March 21.