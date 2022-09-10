How New Zealand's football clubs combined to save the Chatham Cup

The Chatham Cup has been contested between New Zealand's top football clubs since 1923.

Auckland City or Eastern Suburbs will hold the Chatham Cup high on Sunday in the 100th year of the famous football tournament’s existence. MICHAEL CHADWICK, who has been involved as a player, administrator and historian of football for over 70 years, looks back 40 years to the 1982 fight to stop the trophy being shelved at a sponsor’s whim.

ANALYSIS: An ideal place for a story like this to begin is in Colin Meads’ King Country.

In 1981 on Christmas Day, the writer and his family were invited to an adjoining farmer’s place for a drink before lunch.

Talking sport in general terms with Lance Kana, an Aria farmer, the subject turned to soccer (as football was known in New Zealand then).

I asked Lance: “What do you think of the Chatham Cup being dispensed with?”

I explained that the secretary-general of the New Zealand Football Association (NZFA), Gwyn Evans, had announced on a Friday night in November 1981, through a 3cm single column news media release, that the nationwide Chatham Cup would be replaced with a competition called the Adidas Cup.

Adidas at that time were sponsoring the New Zealand Chatham Cup and for their $20,000 a year were putting demands on the NZFA to replace the Chatham Cup with a trophy featuring their own name.

There was a real risk our 60-year-old trophy, dating back to 1923 when first won by Otago club Seacliff, would be mothballed. The Chatham Cup could have gone the way of other prestigious sporting trophies, including cricket’s Plunket Shield, which was replaced with the Shell Cup, softball’s John Lennon Trophy (replaced with the Stars Travel Cup then the Pan Am Trophy) and golf’s Freyberg Rosebowl (supplanted by the Government Life then Tower trophies).

Sky Sport Next Cashmere Technical brought the Chatham Cup home to Christchurch for a third time after a 4-2 win over Miramar Rangers in the 2021 final, delayed to March 2022.

Lance’s reply left a lasting impression with me: “You can’t dispense with the Chatham Cup – it’s New Zealand’s soccer heritage”.

It impressed me that a farmer from the heart of the King Country would have, and did have, a true feel for the Chatham Cup competition.

I came away that Christmas still concerned that the Chatham Cup had gone, but determined to do something.

At the Wellington Football Association annual meeting in January 1982, I approached the secretary as a delegate for the Seatoun Soccer Club and asked if I could talk about the Chatham Cup. He agreed, and I outlined my concerns to the meeting in general business.

It was agreed that before it was too late the Wellington delegates would raise the matter at the New Zealand Football Association annual meeting in February.

I also had a 20-minute discussion with Gwyn Evans at the Hutt Park trots in January 1982. Whilst he agreed with my concerns, his foremost thought was that “sponsor funds spoke”. We both knew that $20,000 was not a lot of money for such a prestigious competition, and it wasn’t as though it was all in cash - a good portion was in kind in the form of player strips and equipment for national teams.

Before the NZFA meeting I completed four tasks.

Firstly, I wrote a page for the Wellington Football Association (WFA) on the proposed NZFA move to dispense with the Cup and highlighted the prestige and the feeling of the footballing fraternity of New Zealand. The WFA delegates used the document at the NZFA AGM.

Auckland Star historic collection/Stuff Adidas sponsor's representative Kevan Miles (right) makes the draw for the quarterfinals of the 1983 Chatham Cup competition with NZFA chairman Charlie Dempsey.

Secondly, I sent out a telegram to the 20 NZFA affiliate associations throughout New Zealand, advising them of the NZFA’s proposal and asking them to contact their clubs to seek their opinions. This second step was necessary as the “NZFA change decision” had only been in the paper in late November, well outside the football season. The NZFA release stated that the change had already happened. Clubs would have begun the 1982 season being informed that this was what the delegates and elected NZFA officials had decided upon.

The third task was to place an ad on the back page of the Dominion morning newspaper in Wellington on the Friday before the AGM, imploring delegates to vote for the retention of the Adidas Chatham Cup and say “no” to the Adidas Cup. The ad was signed on behalf of 242 New Zealand soccer clubs.

I then approached the New Zealand Press Association, then the central agency for news throughout New Zealand and around the world. My article was released through NZPA and published in newspapers.

Auckland Star historic collection/Stuff Christchurch United captain Ken France raises the Chatham Cup in 1972 after winning the second replay against Mount Wellington at Auckland's Newmarket Park in one of the greatest Cup series.

The Dominion’s football writer, Russell Gray, listened to my reasoning and published a good article in the paper that Friday morning as delegates were arriving in Wellington.

It is history now that the Wellington delegates stated the case for the retention of the Chatham Cup. Former MP and long serving NZFA life member Bill Fox gave an impassioned speech, which the delegates fully backed with acclamation.

The NZFA council were left with no alternative but to say that they would reconsider the decision and, in March 1982, the NZFA confirmed the Chatham Cup would remain.

The thrust of the articles centred on where Adidas would be when the Chatham Cup was in its 100th year.

Auckland Star historic collection/Stuff John Adshead (right) makes the draw for the Chatham Cup, aided by Paul Hayhow.

One of the chief concerns was why Adidas should be allowed to remove such a prestigious and long-established trophy under a contract that might last three to five years. We were concerned that both parties could agree to disagree at the end of that contract and that Adidas’ involvement would end.

As it turned out Adidas pulled out at the end of the 1983 competition. The NZFA were looking for a new sponsor within 18 months of the 1982 AGM.

Sponsors have come and gone over the ensuing years and, on the eve of the Auckland City-Eastern Suburbs final in the competition’s 100th year, NZ Football do not have a Chatham Cup sponsor.

Everyone involved in the 1982 campaign to save the Chatham Cup can be justifiably proud of this milestone in its history.

Michael Chadwick has been involved as a player, administrator and historian of football for over 70 years.