Auckland City off to Fifa Club World Cup after extra-time win for record 11th Oceania title

At Municipal Stadium, Port Vila, Vanuatu: Auckland City 4 (Ryan De Vries 2, Angus Kilkolly pen, Cam Howieson) Suva FC 2 (Alex Saniel, Marlon Tahioa), After Extra Time. HT: 2-0 FT: 2-2.

Captain Cam Howieson hailed Auckland City’s resilience after the New Zealand champions clinched a berth in the world club finals after an extra-time win in the Oceania Champions League final.

Howieson scored the all-important third goal in a 4-2 victory over Suva FC in Port Vila, Vanuatu on Saturday.

Up 2-0 at halftime, Auckland City battled a rampant opposition, extreme heat, the sending off of key midfielder Gerard Garriga and a Fijian-friendly home crowd to claim their 11th title and will now represent Oceania at the 2023 Fifa Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia this December.

Howieson was later voted player of the tournament after his 34th - and potentially most important goal – in his 160th game for Auckland City.

The 15-cap All White scored in the 18th minute of extra-time to break a 2-2 deadlock and take the sting out of the crowd who were baying for a Suva upset.

Another former All White, substitute striker Ryan De Vries, snared his second goal in the 120th minute to add the icing to City’s cake.

Howieson later said he was “lost for forwards on today’s performance’’, saying Auckland City had had to “dig deep’’ again after they had come from behind to beat Vanuatu club Ifira Blackbird on penalties in last Wednesday’s semifinal.

“We’ve had to do another 120 minutes,’’ he said on Auckland City’s website. This team just never gives up. Even when our backs are against the wall and some things don’t go our way we find that extra push just to keep going.

“It’s a collective thing, all of us together.’’

The first goal materialised in the 34th minute when Auckland City’s Nathan Lobo zipped into the box and Ravnesh Karan Sing stretched out an unnecessary leg, tripping the 20-year-old left back as Solomon Islands referee David Yareboinen immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

Angus Kilkolly stepped up and calmly slotted the penalty along the carpet straight down the middle to make it 1-0.

Supplied/Phototek via OFC Ryan De Vries silences the Vanutau crowd with one of his two goals in Auckland City's 2023 Oceania Champions League final win over Suva FC.

The New Zealand champions doubled their advantage in the second minute of first-half additional time, when super sub Ryan de Vries – who had replaced an injured Dylan Manickum just eight minutes earlier – shrugged off a defender and spectacularly struck a left-footer on the run.

The 2-0 halftime lead was a valuable buffer as Suva FC started the second half attacking with venom and the crowd was motivated into chanting “Go Suva Go” before Dave Radrigai broke and, after a lengthy run, was brought down by Garriga.

Supplied/Phototek by OFC Auckland City's Gerard Garriga drives forward during the Oceania Champions League final against Suva FC in Vanuatu. He was later sent off for two yellow cards.

That yellow became crucial just nine minutes later when Garriga, turning 30 tomorrow, received an unwanted early present when he was brandished a second yellow card when it appeared Lobo should’ve been the recipient. After much debate the card stood and Auckland City was down to 10 men for the last half hour of regulation time.

Suva FC’s hopes were lifted even further six minutes later when Port Vila native Alex Saniel bolted between defenders and confidently headed home to the delight of his friends, family and onlookers alike, 2-1.

Kilkolly had a golden chance to restore the two-goal advantage in the 76th minute but, despite being in space and having time, he shot over the bar. Impressive goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva, the tournament Golden Glove award winner, was also called on to make vital saves.

Battling fatigue in the heat with a man down, Auckland City conceded again in the 84th minute when a wicked deflection off Mitchell from a shot by Solomon Islands international Marlon Tahioa ballooned over goalkeeper Conor Tracey and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Then came extra-time and Howieson and De Vries’ clincher goals.

Supplied/Phototek via OFC Auckland City coach Albert Riera shows his joy at a goal in the Oceania Champions League final.

Delighted Auckland City coach Albert Riera praised his side’s composure and noted his players, who will again be playing in the December finals against the European champions, “are not professionals’’.

“They have their jobs, they work every day, in the afternoon they go and train, pretty much every day. We demand a lot from these guys.

“The only thing we try to do is be better as a sportsman and try to inspire others.’’