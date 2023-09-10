Western Springs teen Ela Jerez scores Kate Sheppard Cup winner against Wellington United

At North Harbour Stadium, Auckland: Western Springs 2 (Sam Tawharu 38’, Ela Jerez 89’) Wellington United 1 (Jemma Robertson 54’) HT: 1-0

Ela Jerez scored the winning goal for Western Springs in the Kate Sheppard Cup final on Sunday, a fortnight after being called up to play for New Zealand at the forthcoming Oceania Under-16 Women’s Championship.

The promising teenager sped into the box down the right in the 89th minute before finishing calmly past goalkeeper Molly Simons to secure a 2-1 win for her side at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland and was later hailed by captain Lily Jervis as “the future of women’s football”.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Western Springs celebrate their first goal in the Kate Sheppard Cup final against Wellington United.

Springs’ win comes just months after club management apologised to the team after they raised concerns about whether they were being treated fairly compared to the club’s men’s team and went through a mediation process.

Jervis was the winner of the Maia Jackman Trophy as the player of the final and said afterwards they were “absolutely over the moon” to have taken out the national women’s knockout cup for the first time since 2007.

“We’ve spoken about Kate Sheppard and what she did and what she achieved and we’ve had the same goal, of fighting for a better future for the young girls at Springs, so to go out there and win that is amazing and to have the club behind us as well is even more incredible.”

The Aucklanders were the superior side for most of the match, taking the lead for the first time in the 38th minute, when Lara Colpi played Sam Tawharu in behind on the right of the area.

The former age-group international made no mistake with her finish into the bottom right-hand corner, and Springs took a deserved 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

Wellington United were without two senior defenders, Francesca Grange and Sarah Alder, away at a national futsal team camp, but they came out strong at the start of the second half and equalised in slightly controversial fashion.

A cross from Dani Ohlsson on the right was met by the knee of Natalie Olson in the middle and the ball went straight up, while Olson carried on into Springs goalkeeper Mickey Mitchell as Jemma Robertson fired home

The Aucklanders thought Mitchell had been obstructed, with the goalkeeper and Jervis leading the protests to referee Anna-Marie Keighley, who checked with her assistants, but ruled that the goal would stand.

Springs were the team pushing more for a winner in the final stages and in the end they found it – with Colpi playing the key pass again – ensuring the nature of Wellington United’s goal was only a minor frustration.