FIFA Club World Cup: Auckland City part-timers set for big stage against global stars like Karim Benzema

FIFA Club World Cup, first round: Al-Ittihad v Auckland City; Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; When: Wednesday, 7am (NZ time); Coverage: Live streamed on FIFA+.

Auckland City’s part-timers are facing one of the super-rich, free-spending Saudi Arabian clubs with global stars on contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Auckland team, comprised of players who have careers in teaching, real estate, delivery driving, construction and painting and decorating, are playing Al-Ittihad in the first round of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday (NZ time) at their home ground in Jeddah, the King Abdullah Sport City, which has a capacity of more than 60,000.

Al-Ittihad’s biggest name is French striker Karim Benzema, formerly the frontman for Real Madrid, and the 2022 winner of the Ballon d’Or, the annual award given to the world’s best footballer.

On paper, it’s an enormous mismatch. The prospects for the New Zealand National League side seem slim, but there will be some belief after the club’s heroics at the 2014 Club World Cup in Morocco.

The Navy Blues caused a few shocks to finish third and were close to reaching the final, where they would have faced Spanish giants Real Madrid, but they lost 2-1 in extra time in their semifinal against Argentine side San Lorenzo.

Auckland qualified for this year’s global club tournament in Saudi Arabia after winning the Oceania Champions League, beating Suva FC 4-2 in the final in Vanuatu in May.

Al-Ittihad qualified by winning the Saudi Pro League and hosts the last iteration of the Club World Cup with seven teams before it expands to 32 in 2025.

Unless they cause a major upset, Auckland’s meeting with Al-Ittihad will be their only match in the competition, more than a fortnight after losing 2-0 to Wellington Olympic in the men’s National League final at Mt Smart Stadium.

Which stars play for Al-Ittihad?

Getty Images Fabinho (left) and N'Golo Kante (centre) are also expected to play against Auckland City.

For 15 years, the Ballon d’Or has mostly been reserved for superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Benzema and his former Real Madrid team-mate, Luka Modrić, are the only other recipients since Ronaldo was first given the golden trophy in 2008.

Benzema, 35, signed for Al-Ittihad in June on a free transfer on a three-year contract worth more than NZ$180 million a season, according to Spanish media.

Others to follow the France forward to the club include Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool, French World Cup winner N'Golo Kanté from Chelsea, and Portuguese winger Jota from Celtic.

Benzema, Fabinho and Kanté have won the Club World Cup before, with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

They are all expected to play against Auckland, along with their home-grown players.

Al-Ittihad also attempted to buy star Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for a transfer fee of more than NZ$400 million but were unsuccessful, according to British media.

What’s at stake?

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Erling Haaland with the Champions League trophy after Manchester City became European champions for the first time in June.

The winner of Al-Ittihad and Auckland City’s fixture will meet the African champions, Egyptian side Al Ahly, in the second round. The winner of that match progresses to a semifinal against the South American champions from Brazil, Fluminese.

The final is likely to feature European champions Manchester City, who have qualified for the first time after winning last season’s Champions League.

The English giants will first need to win their semifinal against Mexican club León, the Concacaf winners, or the Urawa Red Diamonds, the Asian champions from Japan.

Al-Ittihad and Auckland City will need to win three matches to play Pep Guardiola’s City in a potential final, facing superstars such as Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne.

The big stage

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Auckland City will be dreaming of emulating their success in 2014.

Despite the underdog tag, playing against the likes of Benzema, Kanté and Fabinho, who are not long past their prime, will be the biggest match of their careers for most of Auckland’s squad.

This will be Auckland City’s record-extending 11th involvement in the Club World Cup.

For their players, such as Cameron Howieson, Dylan Manickum and Angus Kilkolly, it should be the occasion of a lifetime.

They are not in good form after losing three matches in a row for the first time in their history, including last month’s National League final against Wellington Olympic.

FIFA Club World Cup (NZ time)

First round (match 1)

Wednesday, 13 December: Al Ittihad FC v Auckland City FC, 7am

Second round (matches 2 and 3)

Saturday, 16 December: Al Ahly FC v Winner of M1, 7am; Club León v Urawa Red Diamonds, 3:30am

Semi-finals (matches 4 and 5)

Tuesday, 19 December: Fluminese v Winner of M2, 7am

Wednesday, 20 December: Winner of M3 v Manchester City FC, 7am

Play-off for third place & final (matches 6 and 7)

Saturday, 23 December: TBC