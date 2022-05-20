Manukau United fined, coach banned for breaching National League regulations and Code of Conduct

Two young players were pulled off the field 13 seconds into a National League football match on Saturday.

Manukau United and their head coach, Rudy Mozr, have been fined for bringing the game into disrepute following their controversial early substitutions in a Northern League football match against Takapuna AFC last Saturday.

Both the club and the coach were found to be in breach of the National League Regulations and the New Zealand Football Code of Conduct, following the incident in the Northern League fixture, which doubled as a National League qualifying match.

The National League Regulations require a minimum of two under-20 players to start a match. Manukau substituted their two under-20 players after only 13 seconds, and in doing so “have been found to have acted outside the spirit of fair play and breached the NZF Code of Conduct”, a NZF statement on Friday read.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Manukau United and their head coach, Rudy Mozr, have been fined for bringing the game into disrepute.

Manukau have been fined $500 for bringing the National League, NZF and the game into disrepute and Mozr has been suspended for one game for breaching the NZF Code of Conduct.

READ MORE:

* NZ Football chooses not to penalise national women's league leaders for eligibility error



The club has also been warned that further breaches of a similar nature will “have a higher degree of fault and could be subject to a more severe punishment”.