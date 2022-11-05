All White Cam Howieson scores wonder goal for Auckland City FC in National League

The 2022 National League is only halfway through, but good luck trying to beat Cam Howieson for goal of the season.

The Auckland City FC captain, and All Whites midfielder, produced an 88th-minute stunner from well inside his own half in his side’s 2-0 win over the Wellington Phoenix Reserves on Saturday.

Having already netted to open the scoring on the stroke of halftime at Kiwitea Street, Howieson went on to seal the three points for the hosts, in the most remarkable fashion.

With the Phoenix dispossessed near Auckland’s penalty area, the ball was played to Howieson and the 27-year-old took a one-touch turn then proceeded to blast a wind-assisted left-foot rocket from around 65 metres.

Phoenix keeper Callum Kennett was parked just outside his box and despite quickly turning to scamper back, could only watch on in horror as the ball bounced at about the six-yard box and made its way into the empty net.