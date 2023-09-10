Christchurch United's Chatham Cup drought over after dramatic win against Melville United

The drought is over for Christchurch United – and with it comes a slice of history.

South Island’s premier football club has snared the Chatham Cup for the first time in 32 years, moving level with arch rivals from yesteryear – Mt Wellington – with the most titles after lifting New Zealand football’s oldest prize for the seventh time.

Christchurch United beat Melville United in a dramatic final at North Harbour Stadium in Albany on Sunday, overcoming the dejection of conceding a 98th minute equaliser – scored by Melville’s goalkeeper Max Tommy no less – to prevail 4-2 on penalties.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Christchurch win the 2023 Chatham Cup final.

It’s United first cup triumph since 1991 when they did the National League/Chatham Cup double for the second time (the first was in 1975).

That double is also a possibility this year, with the Christchurch side having qualified for the National League by virtue of a runaway victory in the Southern League.

In fact, they are still a chance to win four major titles this season. The Southern League and Chatham Cup tucked are away, and they have the National League and also an English Cup final against Cashmere Technical to come. The English Cup is the Mainland Football federation’s cup competition.

A dominant first half looked to have set Christchurch, who are coached by former Phoenix star Paul Ifill, up for victory.

They led 2-0 at the break on the back of unfortunate own goals from both Melville fullbacks; the first when Matt Tod-Smith drove into the box and rifled a cross that hit Lucca Lim’s legs and deflected in, the second when a corner was flicked on to the back post and George Brown got the final touch into the net.

They could not close out the game, though, and Melville got back into the game in the second stanza on the back of some tactical changes.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Melville’s goalie Max Tommy celebrates his equalising goal.

Christchurch had several gilt-edged chances to kill the game off but they couldn’t, opening the door for Melville who threw everything at them.

A brilliant strike from Lim, who bent one into the far corner with his left foot, got the goal that gave them a lifeline then in the 98th minute Tommy, who had got himself into the box for a free kick, picked up the scraps and slammed the ball home to make it 2-2.

Both teams looked out of their feet in the 30 minutes of extra time; Christchurch had the better of the chances but they could not beat Tommy who was immense.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Christchurch celebrate at the end of the shootout.

Off to penalties it went and it was Melville who blinked, Christchurch stopper Scott Morris made a crucial save and then it was fittingly left to skipper Tod-Smith to score the winner.