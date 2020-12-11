Premier League: American Major League Soccer club not pursuing option to sign Winston Reid

Sporting Kansas City's All Whites defender Winston Reid (22) celebrates his goal with Khiry Shelton (11) against the Chicago Fire.

Sporting Kansas City is not pursuing an option to sign All Whites captain Winston Reid permanently, but has not ruled out hope of him returning to the Major League Soccer Club for a second season.

Reid starred for Sporting KC this year on loan from West Ham United, where he remains contracted until 2023 on an estimated £3.4 million ($NZ6.8 million) a year.

Sporting announced this week that Reid was among a group of four players for whom it had “declined contract options'' for the 2021 season.

However, Peter Vermes, Sporting KC’s head coach and sporting director, said at a press conference that negotiations were ongoing.

Orlin Wagner/AP Chicago Fire forward Robert Beric (27) plays the ball while covered by Sporting Kansas City defender Winston Reid.

“We didn’t exercise the option for a very specific reason,” Vermes said. “We’ll continue to try, and have some type of discussions with West Ham to see if it’s feasible to bring the player back.”

Reid, who went to America looking for game time after a long-time knee injury, made 10 appearances (eight starts), scored one goal and contributed to two clean sheets in 728 minutes played.

He played the last of his 166 English Premier League games in March 2018 when he injured his knee after falling to the ground unconscious after a collision against Swansea City.

Sporting KC’s move has led to speculation about Reid’s future.

The 32-year-old will still get paid by West Ham for close to another three years, unless he agrees a transfer.

Chad Clark - a columnist on The Blue Statement, a Kansas City sporting website – speculated that Sporting KC had made their original statement “because the transfer fee could immediately make Winston Reid a Designated Player. This is a complicated move because the team already has quite a few players that could fill the DP role ...’’

Clark said if Reid became available on a free transfer there would still be the “complicating matters of his salary’’.

“In 2020 he reportedly earned $US 4.6 million, though SKC were rumoured to be paying about 15 percent of that – in the neighbourhood of $700,000.

”Even if Sporting could get him on a free transfer [and who knows if they can], why would he take a massive pay cut to come to MLS? It seems even if he doesn’t play in England, he’ll get his huge salary to ride the bench or go out on loan elsewhere.’’

Julian Finney/Getty-Images West Ham centreback Winston Reid (R) moves in to tackle Tottenham Hotspur's England captain Harry Kane.

Reid joined West Ham in 2010 after starring for the All Whites at the World Cup finals in South Africa, where he scored a goal in a 1-1 draw with Slovakia, and played alongside Ryan Nelsen and Tommy Smith in defence as the New Zealanders finished pool play unbeaten with three draws.

He is one of the London club's longest serving players and has captained the team in regular skipper Mark Noble’s absence. Reid remains a cult hero to Hammers fans after scoring the final goal in a 3-2 win over Manchester United in the last game played at the east London club’s Upton Park ground in 2016.

But, an anonymous former West Ham employee doubts whether Reid features in West Ham manager David Moyes’ first team plans.

“I wouldn’t think so, not with Craig Dawson there as well and the fact that the three centre-backs are playing well,” ExWHUemployee told The West Ham Way podcast.

“And the fact that you’ve got [Issa] Diop, I just can’t see it. [Reid] earns a lot of money [and] he’s very injury prone.

The ex-employee said Reid, “by all accounts ... did very well in MLS but it’s not really saying much, is it?

“If he comes back and he trains well, and he stays fit, then you know there might be a chance for him.

“But I think the club will try to get rid of him when they can unfortunately for him because he’s been a great servant of the club.”