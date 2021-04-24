Tokyo Olympics: Coach confident OlyWhites squad will be close to the strongest possible

Danny Hay is confident the OlyWhites squad for the Tokyo Olympics will be as strong as possible.

The last time the OlyWhites took part in the Olympic men’s football tournament, in London in 2012, a third of their 18-strong squad were playing in amateur competitions in New Zealand.

Nine years on, when they head to the Tokyo Olympics in July, there are likely to be several overseas-based professionals who miss out – a sign of the progress that has been made during the 2010s.

With their opponents, South Korea, Honduras, and Romania, now locked in, coach Danny Hay has a little over two months to finalise his 18-man squad, which will consist predominantly of under-24 players (those born in 1997 or later), but can also include three over-age players, and his four travelling reserves, who can only be called on as injury replacements.

While the Olympics are important by themselves, with Hay making it clear the OlyWhites’ goals are to first win a match, then advance to the quarterfinals, they will also effectively serve as the start of a stretch that he hopes will end with the All Whites qualifying for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar next November.

Oceania World Cup qualifying is currently pencilled in for January and/or February 2022, though the format and location are yet to be determined, with the Covid-19 pandemic posing a range of challenges. An international window in March 2022 will hopefully be left free, so the team that advances from Oceania can play a friendly or two ahead of their intercontinental playoff against a team from Asia, North and Central America, or South America, in June, which will determine whether they make it to Qatar or not.

Hay has only had two matches in charge of the All Whites, against the Republic of Ireland and Lithuania in November 2019, but his squad for those fixtures included nine players who are eligible for the Olympics as under-24 players, and that synergy was a factor in NZ Football’s decision to put him in charge of the OlyWhites as well when the Tokyo Games were postponed last year, rather than keeping incumbent coach Des Buckingham on.

“Most people understand that the Olympic side and the All Whites are very much aligned in terms of the personnel,” Hay said this week.

“There's not a huge amount of difference there, and it’s just about bringing that group of players, or the vast majority of them, together, and I think there’s a genuine sense of excitement around that.”

That alignment is set to help when it comes to getting senior players such as Chris Wood and Winston Reid – who are eager to play in another World Cup, having been there as youngsters the last time the All Whites took part, in South Africa in 2010 – on board for Tokyo in the over-age player slots.

Clubs do not have to release players for the Olympics, as it is officially an age-group tournament and does not fall in an international window, which means NZ Football and Hay have to tread carefully, though the coach is confident the squad he has in Japan will closely resemble the one he has in mind in an ideal world.

“We're starting to get some real clarity around that,” Hay said.

“We've been in communication with players and with clubs. There's no done deals, right at this point in time, but we're working through a process.

“The one thing we certainly don't want to do is jeopardise a player’s professional future at their club or their career, so we need to be really mindful of that, but it's just about working with the clubs and building relationships with them.

“The feedback to date has been very, very positive, which for me is really exciting.

“I firmly believe that if it’s not the strongest side that we possibly could pick, it'll be very close to it.”

Peter Powell/AP Having Burnley striker Chris Wood on board would be a major boost for Danny Hay and the OlyWhites at the Tokyo Olympics.

Who’s in the mix

Putting availability to one side, Reid and Wood will be the first two names on Hay’s wish list when it comes to the three overage players, to provide leadership at the back and up front. The positions where the under-24 cohort is weakest are centre back and right back, making someone like Michael Boxall, who has played both, an appealing option as the third player, though he will be in the middle of the Major League Soccer season with Minnesota United in July. Tim Payne has also played both positions for the Wellington Phoenix this season, and wouldn’t have any clashes to worry about.

The leading under-24 centre back is Nando Pijnaker, who has been playing for Rio Ave’s under-23 team in Portugal, and made his All Whites debut against Lithuania in November 2019. George Stanger at Hamilton Academical in Scotland was Pijnaker’s partner at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in 2019 and would appear to be the next option, with Hunter Ashworth also in the mix, but currently without a club.

Noah Billingsley has already made two All Whites appearances as a forward, and his versatility could prove useful when Hay comes to choose a right back for the OlyWhites, though he will want to get a good run of games for Phoenix Rising under his belt. Dane Ingham is another right back with All Whites caps, but he has had a mixed A-League season with Perth Glory, which is more than can be said for Callan Elliot, whose move to Xanthi FC in Greece hasn’t led to any game time. Jack-Henry Sinclair would be the fourth option here, but is still playing amateur football with Wellington Olympic, which could hinder his chances.

Liberato Cacace will be the first pick at left back, having made the step up from the Phoenix to Sint-Truiden in Belgium with relative ease, while James McGarry, who has replaced him in the A-League, would be a solid backup option. Sam Sutton has played ahead of McGarry over the past week and could also provide cover in midfield, but there’s every chance that taking specific backup players on both flanks could prove to be a luxury.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Liberato Cacace has made three appearances for the All Whites and is set to be the first-choice left back for the OlyWhites at the Tokyo Olympics.

Michael Woud is set to be the team’s stopper and has been playing regular first-team football at Almere City in the Dutch second-tier, having been the first-choice keeper in all his age-group campaigns so far. Jamie Searle has made great strides while playing for English Championship side Swansea City’s under-23 team, and could be in line for a maiden international callup, while Cam Brown, Zac Jones, and Alex Paulsen are the three leading New Zealand-based options between the sticks.

Joe Bell and Sarpreet Singh started in Hay’s first match in charge of the All Whites and will likely be joined in a midfield trio by FC Copenhagen’s Marko Stamenic, who would have made his All Whites debut by now if the Covid-19 pandemic hadn’t kept the team out of action for more than 500 days. All White Clayton Lewis and Gianni Stensness have both had strong A-League seasons with the Phoenix and the Central Coast Mariners respectively to put themselves firmly in the frame, with Sean Bright, Owen Parker-Price, and Dane Schnell among the other options in this area of the park.

Elijah Just and Callum McCowatt were also starters in Hay’s first All Whites outing and currently play together for FC Helsingør in the Danish second-tier, while Ben Waine is doing all he can to push his case, having scored five goals for the Phoenix this A-League season. All White Logan Rogerson’s return to goalscoring form for Auckland City came at a good time, and his new club, HJK in Finland, begin their season this weekend. Matt Garbett’s season at Falkenbergs in the Swedish second-tier has just begun as well, while All White Max Mata will be kicking off with Real Monarchs in the US second-tier shortly too. Another All White, Myer Bevan, has played just 40 league minutes since moving to TS Galaxy in South Africa last year.