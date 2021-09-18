All Whites to play first matches since 2019 during October international window

The All Whites haven’t played since they lost to Lithuania in Vilnius in November 2019.

The All Whites will be back in action for the first time in almost 700 days next month, but they might have to start their journey towards the 2022 World Cup without a couple of the country’s top players.

New Zealand Football announced on Saturday that the national men's football team would play Curaçao and Bahrain during the October internal window, which begins in two weeks’ time.

Coach Danny Hay is set to assemble a squad of 21 players for the matches, which will both be played in Manama, Bahrain’s capital, but the involvement of captain Winston Reid and midfielder Ryan Thomas is yet to be determined.

Reid appears more likely to feature, having returned to training after suffering a knee injury at the Tokyo Olympics in July. Hay said he could make the trip from London, where he remains on the books of English Premier League club West Ham United, even if he was unable to play, as his leadership had been “invaluable” in Japan.

Thomas wasn’t involved in the Olympic campaign, having suffered a broken ankle in March while playing for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie, his third significant injury in as many seasons. The 26-year-old had suggested in an interview with a local newspaper before then that he might have opted to focus on his club career regardless and Hay said that was something that remained front of mind.

“I've had numerous discussions with him and at this stage Ryan is somebody that just needs to focus on getting himself back to full fitness and to full health.

“He's also got a young family and I think that his focus at the moment is trying to concentrate a little bit on them and as well as himself and just getting himself into a position where he can fulfil his own potential in club land.

“That's something that we're just working through with him on a window to window basis.”

One player who is set to be involved after missing the Olympics is midfielder Sarpreet Singh, who opted to focus on establishing himself on loan from Bayern Munich at Jahn Regensburg in the 2.Bundesliga, Germany’s second-tier competition. He has made a strong start to life at his new club, scoring twice and laying on three assists to help them sit top of the table after six matches.

The All Whites’ match against Bahrain will be their first since their win in the intercontinental playoff in 2009 to qualify for the 2010 World Cup. They have never played Curaçao, a Caribbean nation home to just over 150,000 people, before, but will get a good test, as the former Dutch colony have several players based in the Netherlands at Eredivisie clubs.

Their return to action comes after the OlyWhites made history by beating South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics in July and advancing to the knockout stages for the first time, where they lost to hosts Japan in a penalty shootout in their quarterfinal.

Many of the players in Hay's squad for that tournament, which consisted predominantly of those aged 24 and under, are set to be involved as the senior side assembles for the first time in almost two years.

A total of eight, including veterans Reid and English Premier League striker Chris Wood, had already made their All Whites debuts, while several of the Olympic squad should be in line to receive their maiden call-ups this time around.

Hay is set to be limited to players based in Europe and the United States for the matches in October, as hotel isolation requirements for those returning to Australia and New Zealand will rule them out of contention.

The pair of friendlies will mark the start of what Hay, his coaching staff, and the country's players will hope is a 13-month stretch culminating with a third appearance at a Fifa World Cup in Qatar next November.

The All Whites' path to the game's showpiece event is the same as it has been for the past three World Cups, ultimately requiring a win in an intercontinental playoff, but the exact details of their qualification pathway are yet to be confirmed.

The Oceania Football Confederation announced this week that it plans to hold a qualifying tournament in Qatar in March, with the top team from the region advancing to the intercontinental playoffs in June.

October’s matches will be the All Whites’ first since November 2019, when they lost to the Republic of Ireland (3-1) and Lithuania (1-0) in Hay’s first two matches in charge.

The national men’s team has only had played six times since losing their last World Cup qualifying playoff, against Peru, in November 2017, with their other outings in March and June 2018.

All Whites fixtures – October international window

Sunday, October 10, 5am NZ time: v Curaçao; Manama, Bahrain

Wednesday, October 13, 5am NZ time: v Bahrain; Manama, Bahrain