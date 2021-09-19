Reviewing All Whites name 'not a priority' as NZ Football begins work on brands, identities

New Zealand’s national men’s football has been known as the All Whites for the past 40 years.

New Zealand Football is set to leave any decisions on the future of the All Whites name until after the end of the team’s 2022 World Cup campaign.

Chief executive Andrew Pragnell said work to understand perceptions of the governing body’s brands and potentially make changes was only just getting started and while that included the names of its national teams, they were “not a priority in 2022”.

There has been heated debate as to whether the All Whites nickname remains appropriate, following a report by RNZ last month that NZ Football was contemplating dropping the moniker as it seeks to be a more inclusive organisation.

RNZ The All Whites could be no more. New Zealand Football are contemplating dropping the moniker for the men's national team.

The national men’s football team became known as the All Whites during their qualification campaign for the 1982 World Cup, which ended with them making it to the game's showpiece event for the first time in their history. It was a reference to the colour of their playing strip, which differed from New Zealand’s traditional black, as that was then reserved for referees, riffing off the All Blacks name for the national rugby team, which had been in use since the start of the century, in reference to the colour they wore.

READ MORE:

* All Whites to play first matches since 2019 during October international window

* All Whites' 2022 World Cup quest set to start in Qatar in March, pending Fifa approval

* NZ Football yet to take a stance as debate over biennial World Cup proposal heats up

* NZ Football might have to send national team staff away without MIQ places booked



If the name is stripped of that context, when it is read, heard, or seen by audiences unfamiliar with the backstory, especially those overseas, it can appear as if it is referring to a group that consists only of white people, to the exclusion of others, even if that is not anyone’s intention, and that is where there is potentially cause for concern.

In its strategic plan for 2020 to 2026, published early last year, NZ Football said one of its priorities was to make football the most inclusive sport in New Zealand. Diversity and inclusivity was then listed as one of four areas to be examined in a delivery and sustainability project it launched in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic last April, and it was from that work that the issue of the All Whites name came on the governing body’s radar.

Speaking on the subject for the first time, Pragnell said the group working on diversity and inclusivity as part of that project had suggested “we should give thought to the national team names”.

“So we said, yeah, we should give some thought to that, there's nothing wrong with giving some thought to that, and we shouldn't be afraid of that.

“But it didn't come up as something we needed to do now, and it didn't come up as an on-the-spot change that needed to happen, nor has a process been introduced, in full, by which would consider that.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell says work around perceptions of the game’s brands has only just started.

NZ Football has commissioned the Gemba Group to conduct research around perceptions towards football in New Zealand, work that is set to begin with a series of online focus groups this week. The RNZ report said the governing body had started gauging feedback on the All Whites name as early as six months ago, but Pragnell said no formal process or work had begun along those lines.

“It had absolutely been a discussion point that had come through from the delivery and sustainability work and as a result it's meant there's been further conversations, but no research and no work has been undertaken, and it hasn't been one of the immediate milestones or priority pieces as part of the delivery and sustainability work.”

Pragnell said the initial focus of the work on perceptions would be with regard to NZ Football and the game’s regional federations and while the national team brands would be looked at as well, that work would be linked with broader work those teams were undertaking around their history and identities.

“I think that in looking at our national identity and our identity with our federations, we would be remiss not to look at national team names.

“Absolutely we know anecdotally that the name is misunderstood internationally. Equally, we know it's got a lot of passion with a lot of fans at home and there's lots of different views on it and that's fine.

“I think we'd be remiss not to, but you can't do these things independently of the identity of the teams and the journey that all the teams are going through and that's the foundation for it.”

The All Whites have been incredibly quiet over the past four years, playing just six matches since they lost an intercontinental playoff against Peru in November 2017 and failed to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Their most recent outing was in November 2019, but they are set to take the field for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic next month.

A pair of fixtures in October, against Curaçao and Bahrain, were announced on Saturday and speaking afterwards, coach Danny Hay said he didn’t want to add his personal view to the debate around the name at this stage, with the team soon to begin their campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, to be played in Qatar next November and December.

Wynton Rufer, widely considered the country’s greatest male footballer, was among those who felt there was no need to change the name, but former All Whites captain Ryan Nelsen, who led the team at the 2010 World Cup, felt it was an important discussion to have. Speaking to RNZ, he said: “Even it displeases a tiny minority then that for me is enough to change it. Just because it's been around for [so long] doesn't mean it's right. It doesn't mean it's wrong, but we should be having this conversation about inclusivity. [The name] shouldn't have any negative connotations at all.”

Hay did expand on what Pragnell was referring to with regard to work around “the identity of the teams,” noting it was something “pretty personal for the squad”.

“If you look at some of our other national teams and what they're built on and the legacy, I don't think we have as a team, and I'm talking about the New Zealand men's national team historically, really done that to the level that it needs to be done and that's something I'm trying to change, and that is about celebrating the past, understanding the past, embracing the present, and trying to transform the future as well.

“That ties in a lot to our identity – who are we as a nation? What makes us unique? What makes us special? That's a big thing for us, and it's also tying back to our roots, like who are we? Where do we come from? Who do we represent? What makes us unique? How does Māori culture tie into who we are and how unique is that for us? There’s a big piece of work that we're spending a lot of time on.

“In Japan [where Hay coached the OlyWhites at the Tokyo Olympics] we spent a huge chunk of our time off pitch really starting to drive that identity piece. It's been something that for me has been really quite a special journey to be a part of and the players have really embraced it so far.”

Raghavan Venugopal/Photosport The All Whites have played just six matches since the start of 2018.

Pragnell also didn’t want to share his personal view on the All Whites name, as he didn’t want to pre-empt the process the organisation he leads would be going through, and said any decision would ultimately be made in conjunction with the current playing group and the NZ Professional Footballers Association.

“I think what I would say personally is that at the end of the day, it is a moniker or a nickname, and it's a fan moniker or a nickname. We're not a franchise. We're actually the national team, the New Zealand men's national team and New Zealand women's national team, when we enter into Fifa competitions and when we engage with the international community.

“It's not our space, necessarily, and we don't need to control, necessarily, how fans perceive and what fans want to call the team, but where we do have a role, with our players and staff in those teams, is forging the identity and placing deep roots into the identity of those teams.

“Those identities have ebbed and waned and looked different in different shapes and forms and that's fine, but it would be nice to be rooted in something much deeper, than the shape of the current coach or the current squad, and to do that, we'll have to place some deep roots and that will involve some identity searching.

“I think the name and all of that is just one tiny, tiny part of all the team's identity. I absolutely understand how that name is constantly misunderstood overseas, and we do get that overseas and something that maybe our domestic fans don't always understand is that having a name that is misunderstood or where you have to explain it's based on the strip, not anything else, is in itself probably a little less than ideal.

“There's a process, and I'm more concerned with the process than my own personal opinions, which are not what should be a part of this. It should be a really meaningful process and let that take its course.”