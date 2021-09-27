New Zealand Olympian Gianni Stensness opts for Australia as All Whites squad named

All Whites coach Danny Hay is pleased the team will soon be in action after an almost 700-day wait for a match.

All Whites coach Danny Hay says Tokyo Olympian Gianni Stensness’ decision to pursue international football with Australia has come as a “kick in the guts”.

Stensness was born and raised across the Tasman but was eligible to play for New Zealand through his father. He played every minute as the OlyWhites under-24 team made it to the quarterfinals in Japan in July and was in line to earn his first senior cap before making this move.

Hay said Stensness had reached out after signing for Norwegian club Viking off the back of the Olympics and “signalled that he was looking at the possibility of switching allegiance to Australia – that they'd contacted him prior to even the Olympics and had been working on him ever since”.

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images Gianni Stensness has decided his international future lies with Australia, according to New Zealand Football.

“It's disappointing and a little bit of a kick in the guts given he was a prominent part of not just the Olympics, but the under-20s, a couple of years earlier.

“I think the opportunities New Zealand Football provided him allowed them to get to the position he is now, playing professionally in Europe, and obviously his performances have caught the eye of Australia.

“But the reality is, with a little bit of hindsight, he is Australian – he was brought up there, he spent the vast majority of his life there – so I can understand it. It’s just something we accept, and we move on.”

Stensness had been called up to age-group camps in Australia while in the Central Coast Mariners academy system, but was brought to New Zealand in 2018 by Wellington Phoenix coach Mark Rudan and made his age-group international debut at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup, where he scored a memorable long-range goal in a win over Norway.

Hay said the 22-year-old was “not a critical loss” as far as the All Whites were concerned, especially as he was yet to feature for the senior national team, which hasn’t played for almost 700 days as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You could name seven players off the bat that are probably sitting ahead of him in the pecking order. It's probably more of a loss when you look longer term, but we don't know how he's going to develop or how some of our young up-and-coming talent is going to develop in the next few years as well.”

Playing as a centre back, rather than as a defensive midfielder, the position where he has spent most of his career so far, Stensness was a top performer at the Olympics, prompting Hay, who coached the OlyWhites, to say he “could truly be world-class in that position”.

It is unclear where he will fit in to Socceroos coach Graham Arnold’s plans, but Hay said positional preferences hadn’t been mentioned as Stensness had weighed up his future in recent weeks.

Stuff Gianni Stensness to team up with Joe Bell after signing with Norwegian club Viking FK.

“The minute he says that what’s he thinking then he has to do it in my eyes, because we want players that are 100 per cent committed to playing for this country.”

Stensness played for Viking on Monday morning [NZ time] and has not responded to requests for comment, but even without him, Hay was still able to name plenty of centre backs in a 21-strong squad for friendlies against Curaçao and Bahrain in the Middle East next month.

Captain Winston Reid will travel but won’t play, as he has only just returned to training after suffering a knee injury at the Olympics, but Michael Boxall, Tommy Smith, and Bill Tuiloma will provide experience, and there is also Nando Pijnaker, who starred alongside Stensness at the Olympics, and Nikko Boxall, Michael’s younger brother.

The squad includes three players from the OlyWhites who are in line to earn their first senior caps – midfielders Matt Garbett and Marko Stamenic and forward Joey Champness, who switched his allegiance from Australia to New Zealand earlier this year. They make up half of a six-strong uncapped contingent, with fullbacks Kelvin Kalua, Niko Kirwan, and Dalton Wilkins also on the verge of making debuts.

Ryan Thomas was the only major omission, as signalled by Hay when he said earlier this month that the midfielder’s inclusion would be decided on a “window-to-window basis” as he tries to assert himself at club level with PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie while looking after his young family.

The matches against Curaçao on October 10 and Bahrain on October 13 mark the unofficial start of the All Whites’ quest to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, which is set to begin in earnest with an Oceania qualifying tournament in Qatar in March.

The best team from Oceania is then set to face either the fourth-best team from North and Central America and the Caribbean, the fifth-best team from Asia, or the fifth-best team from South America in a home-and-away playoff next June.

Players based in New Zealand and Australia, such as Kosta Barbarouses, Tim Payne, and Oli Sail, weren’t considered for the October matches due to the managed isolation and quarantine requirements they would face upon their return.

All Whites – October international window

Squad (new caps in bold)

Goalkeepers (3): Stefan Marinovic (Hapoel Nof HaGalil/ISR; 25/0), Nik Tzanev (AFC Wimbledon/ENG; 1/0), Michael Woud (Almere City/NED; 2/0)

Defenders (9): Michael Boxall (Minnesota United/USA; 33/0), Nikko Boxall (SJK/FIN; 3/0), Liberato Cacace (Sint-Truiden/BEL; 3/0), Kelvin Kalua (Unattached; 0/0), Niko Kirwan (Padova/ITA; 0/0), Nando Pijnaker (FC Helsingør/DEN; 1/0), Tommy Smith (Colchester United/ENG; 38/2), Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers/USA; 26/0), Dalton Wilkins (Kolding IF/DEN; 0/0)

Midfielders (4): Joe Bell (Viking/NOR; 2/0), Matt Garbett (Torino/ITA; 0/0), Sarpreet Singh (Jahn Regensburg/GER; 6/1), Marko Stamenic (HB Køge/DEN; 0/0)

Forwards (5): Joey Champness (Giresunspor/TUR; 0/0), Andre de Jong (AmaZulu/RSA; 4/1), Elijah Just (FC Helsingør/DEN; 2/0), Callum McCowatt (FC Helsingør/DEN; 1/1), Chris Wood (Burnley/ENG; 57/24)

Fixtures (both NZ time)

Sunday, October 10, 5am: v Curaçao

Wednesday, October 13, 5am: at Bahrain