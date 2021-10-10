All Whites mark return to action after lengthy wait with win over Curaçao

The All Whites returned to action in style with a 2-1 win over Curaçao on Sunday [NZ time], but had to work hard to close the match out.

Goals from Bill Tuiloma and Chris Wood gave them a 2-0 lead at halftime in their first outing in almost 700 days, at Bahrain National Stadium in Manama.

But after the Caribbean nation halved the deficit with 20 minutes to play, capitalising on a mistake from debutant right back Niko Kirwan, they had to put in a defensive shift in 32 deg C heat.

Stefan Marinovic had to make a crucial save after the All Whites were caught napping as a free kick was taken quickly, but they held on to secure a rare win outside Oceania.

Speaking from the stadium car park via Zoom, coach Danny Hay said it was a “fantastic” result but added: “It’s actually quite nice that we’ve come off a little bit disappointed.

Isa Ebrahim/Photosport The All Whites celebrate Chris Wood’s goal against Curaçao.

“We felt like we should have killed the game off much earlier in the second half.

“But there will be some good lessons for the young players from the fact that we had to grind it out to get the result in the end.”

Tuiloma started at centre back alongside Nando Pijnaker, though one of them was set to miss out to Michael Boxall, who has been ill and was fit only to make a cameo off the bench towards the end.

His free kick from the just outside the box to the left in the ninth minute took a deflection off the Curaçao wall and left goalkeeper Tyrick Bodak wrong-footed.

The All Whites produced some fine passages of link-up play, particularly in the first half, with Sarpreet Singh in his element at the tip of a midfield diamond and teenagers Matt Garbett and Marko Stamenic impressing either side of him on debut.

Their pressing was also to the fore against a Curaçao side Hay described as “unstructured” and the source of several good chances as they looked the more dangerous side for the first hour.

Wood put one away in the 33rd minute to double their lead, finishing with his left foot after Stamenic won the ball high up the pitch on the left then released Callum, McCowatt, who crossed with his first touch.

They missed chances to extend their lead either side of halftime, most notably when McCowatt, Singh and Wood combined to draw Bodak off his line and leave the net empty, but couldn’t muster a shot, and had to lay it off to Kirwan, who fired over.

Curaçao’s goal came in the 72nd minute, after Kirwan mistimed a defensive header in the middle of the box and the ball fell to Jarchinio Antonia, who had been a menace on the wing, switching from the left to right at halftime

His cross picked out the towering figure of Rangelo Janga at the back post and the striker fired his shot past Marinovic to set up a tense finish.

The All Whites goalkeeper had already been called on to deny Antonia in the first half and was alert to make a second save when a quick free kick freed Leandro Bacuna down the right.

Kelvin Kalua became the fourth debutant when he replaced Kirwan, while Tommy Smith joined the fray to shore up the defence, and Boxall was needed when Tuiloma went down with a hip flexor injury that fortunately didn’t appear to be too serious.

The win over Curaçao, ranked 79th in the world by Fifa, was just the ninth the All Whites, ranked 121st, have managed against a team outside Oceania in the past 15 years.

They will now have a short turnaround before they complete the October international window with a match against Bahrain [kickoff 5am Wednesday NZ time], where they won’t have the services of Singh, who is being released to his German club, Jahn Regensburg.

All Whites 2 (Bill Tuiloma 9’, Chris Wood 33’) Curaçao 1 (Rangelo Janga 72’). HT: 2-0