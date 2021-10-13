'It's unreal': Niko Kirwan pops up late to score winning goal as All Whites beat Bahrain

Niko Kirwan’s winning goal for the All Whites against Bahrain was made all the more special by what had come before.

By his own admission, he blotted his performance on debut in the team’s 2-1 win over Curaçao on Sunday [NZ time] by missing a defensive header that allowed the Caribbean nation to score with 20 minutes to play and set up a nervy finish.

So when he got his head on the end of a cross from Liberato Cacace in the 88th minute on Wednesday and buried the ball in the back of the net at Bahrain National Stadium, it was a little slice of redemption.

Isa Ebrahim/Photosport Niko Kirwan celebrates his goal for the All Whites.

The two matches in the October international window were the 26-year-old’s first for the national men’s football team and have left him with a memory he will never forget.

“It’s unreal at the moment,” Kirwan said.

“I was already so happy to get called up and really keen to show Danny and the staff what I'm capable of.

“When the ball went in I was just so happy. It meant so much – to score for your country is unreal.”

Kirwan has been grinding out a career in Italy’s lower divisions over the past five years, having grown up there while his father, All Black Sir John Kirwan, was coach of the national rugby team.

He said the key to bouncing back after the disappointing end to his debut was his mental strength.

“My focus was on recognising why I made that mistake then moving forward from it.

“In football you make mistakes then you can come up and score a goal. I was happy with that turnaround, and it was all mental really.”

Kirwan’s goal gave the All Whites their second win in a row and their first pair of wins in the same window against teams from outside Oceania since February 2006.

It came at the end of a strong performance where they got the better of Bahrain, who made 11 changes to the team that started their win over Curaçao last week, but still fielded several players who had started in World Cup qualifiers this year.

Having changed his team’s shape for the final 20 minutes of the match, moving from a back four to a back three, Hay was delighted to see his two wingbacks combining for the winner.

He had called for Kirwan to score when sending him on as a substitute and was thrilled for a player he first coached as a teenager at Sacred Heart College in Auckland.

Before Kirwan popped up with his late goal, Joey Champness had been the star of the show in his senior international debut, causing Bahrain trouble down the right flank.

He had two shots saved and also won several free kicks and Hay was excited about what the 24-year-old was able to bring to the team, after switching his allegiance from Australia to New Zealand, where he was born, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Isa Ebrahim/Photosport Joey Champness on the attack for the All Whites against Bahrain

“We put a real plan in place to allow Joey to play with extreme width, and Callum [McCowatt] on the other side.

“The analysis that we’d done around Bahrain showed that when they defend, they really do narrow up, so the game plan was to try to drag them to one side then quickly expose them down the other.

“Joey is a unique and different player, a type of player that we don’t have in New Zealand at this point in time.

“He’s a dribbler, he wants to play with real freedom, he wants to take players on, so my job as coach is to give him the licence to do that, to try to create a system to give him that space and get the best out of him.”

Hay and the three New Zealand-based members of his staff will now move to Abu Dhabi ahead of the November window, where the All Whites are set to play again as they build towards qualifying for next year’s World Cup, which is set to begin in March in Qatar, the host for the main event next November.

All Whites 1 (Niko Kirwan 88’) Bahrain 0. HT: 0-0