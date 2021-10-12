Rory Fallon providing 'invaluable' lessons as he returns to Bahrain with the All Whites

The All Whites won't have their chief playmarker when they face Bahrain on Wednesday

The last time Rory Fallon was in Bahrain, he was only just starting his All Whites journey.

In October 2009, he and his New Zealand team-mates went to the National Stadium in Manama for the first leg of a World Cup qualifying playoff and came away with a 0-0 draw.

A month later at Sky Stadium in Wellington, Fallon scored a header on the verge of halftime to give the All Whites the lead in the second leg and once the full-time whistle blew, his name and Bahrain were to be linked forever more.

The All Whites and Bahrain are set to meet for the first time since that night 12 years ago on Wednesday [kickoff 5am NZ time] and Fallon will be there on the sideline at the National Stadium as one of Danny Hay’s assistant coaches, as he was when they beat Curaçao on Sunday.

He knows what it was like to play at a World Cup, as do Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, and Chris Wood, who were team-mates at that tournament in South Africa and are in the mix today. But while memories of the playoff to get there in 2009 are among the proudest he has of his football career, they are only that, as far as the current squad is concerned.

“This new squad are going to be creating their own legacy now,” Fallon said from his Manama hotel room.

“They're going to be creating their own history and my history is part of that fabric, but it's not theirs.

“We can talk about it, but you'll never get 2009 back. We will bring it up because of the history of it, but we're not pressing it because it's a brand-new squad, a brand-new team, a new generation of players.”

The All Whites have been back to the intercontinental playoffs twice since then, losing to heavyweight Mexico in 2013 and Peru in 2017.

Another one potentially awaits next June if they can emerge as the best team in Oceania after a qualifying tournament in Qatar in March, where they will be the favourites.

Fallon was appointed to his current All Whites role after Hay took charge of the team in August 2019, but the October international window is only the third time he’s been in a national team camp, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, after the Tokyo Olympics in July, and Hay’s first window as coach, in November 2019.

He has been the only staff member involved in all three of those camps, largely due to the challenges thrown up by Covid-19, and ahead of the match against Bahrain, Hay expanded on why he was an important piece of the puzzle.

“Nobody is more passionate about the All Whites than him and I think we all know his family history,” Hays said, referencing the fact that Fallon’s father, Kevin, was one of the coaches of the first All Whites team to make it to a World Cup, in 1982.

“He cares deeply about this team and every time he talks to the players about what it means to be an All White, he gets very emotional about it and rightly so. It's a big part of the fabric of who he is.

“As a coach he's evolving and developing but the big thing for me is he's not long out of his playing days and so he is a really good conduit between myself and the players.

“Not that I'm a dinosaur quite yet, but at age 46, I haven't been a player for a number of years, so he adds some invaluable insights into the playing group, and he's just a good man to have around young players that are evolving and developing.

“He's played so much international football, and he's had more professional clubs than Tiger Woods, so he's been around the track and knows what it is to be a professional footballer. He knows what is to grind a career out.

“All these lessons are massive for young players because you can't underestimate it – it is a lonely, tough, dark place at times for them when they're in a foreign country and potentially not loving the environment.

“To have somebody like Rory to put an arm around them and actually tell them that it's going to be okay and that they'll get through the other side, I think is invaluable for some of our young players.”

Fallon’s move into mentorship began when he was still an active player, most notably at the 2016 OFC Nations Cup, where he helped lead an inexperienced squad to a penalty shootout win over Papua New Guinea in the final that booked them a place at the following year’s Confederations Cup.

Senior players in the current All Whites mix, including Reid, Smith, and Wood, are taking on those responsibilities now too. More than half the squad originally selected for the October window are aged 22 or under and as one of them, Joe Bell, explained, the guidance from Fallon and those players had been the stuff dreams are made of.

“Every time I come into this group, I get excited that I get to be around these guys because they're a big part of New Zealand history,” he said.

“You can't ask for much more as a younger player – you've got a piggy bank of resources, just sitting there every time you go to breakfast.”

All Whites – October international window

Squad

Goalkeepers (3): Stefan Marinovic (Hapoel Nof HaGalil/ISR; 25 caps /0 goals), Nik Tzanev (AFC Wimbledon/ENG; 1/0), Michael Woud (Almere City/NED; 2/0)

Defenders (8): Michael Boxall (Minnesota United/USA; 33/0), Nikko Boxall (SJK/FIN; 3/0), Liberato Cacace (Sint-Truiden/BEL; 3/0), Kelvin Kalua (Unattached; 0/0), Niko Kirwan (Padova/ITA; 0/0), Nando Pijnaker (FC Helsingør/DEN; 1/0), Tommy Smith (Colchester United/ENG; 38/2), Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers/USA; 26/0)

Midfielders (3): Joe Bell (Viking/NOR; 2/0), Matt Garbett (Torino/ITA; 0/0), Marko Stamenic (HB Køge/DEN; 0/0)

Forwards (5): Joey Champness (Giresunspor/TUR; 0/0), Andre de Jong (AmaZulu/RSA; 4/1), Elijah Just (FC Helsingør/DEN; 2/0), Callum McCowatt (FC Helsingør/DEN; 1/1), Chris Wood (Burnley/ENG; 57/24)

Fixtures (NZ time)

All Whites 2 (Bill Tuiloma 9’ Chris Wood 33’) Curaçao 1 (Rangelo Janga 72’). HT: 2-0

Wednesday, October 13, 5am: at Bahrain