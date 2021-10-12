The hot, sticky night in Bahrain when the All Whites' World Cup final dream was forged

The All Whites' 0-0 away draw with Bahrain in 2009 set them up to qualify for the 2010 World Cup finals.

The 2021 All Whites are back in Bahrain on Wednesday at 4.30am for the first time since the World Cup playoffs in 2009. Tony Smith, who was there, looks back at that scoreless draw that set up the 2010 World Cup finals dream.

Steamy heat, baying Bahrainis, world-class saves, a copybook rugby tackle – and a "how the hell did that not go in?'' heart-stopping moment.

The All Whites' last match in Bahrain had it all on a magical Middle Eastern night in October 2009 when Kiwi coach Ricki Herbert roared himself hoarse.

Stephen Hindley/Stuff The All Whites, led by captain Ryan Nelsen (6) salute the small band of New Zealanders in the crowd after their scoreless draw with Bahrain in Manama in a World Cup intercontinental playoff in 2009.

All Whites fans like to bang on about Rory Fallon's $10 million "header from heaven'' matchwinner in the return leg in Wellington which got the All Whites to the 2010 World Cup finals.

That game still ranks as the greatest crowd atmosphere in the history of New Zealand sport, but without the heroics of Mark Paston, Ryan Nelsen, Ben Sigmund, Ivan Vicelich et al in Bahrain, there would have been no jet ride to Johannesburg.

Stephen Hindley/Photosport All Whites captain Ryan Nelsen led the defence imperiously in a 0-0 draw with Bahrain in 2009.

A New Zealand side one foreign critic claimed would struggle to beat Timbuktu silenced 37,000 partisans with a 0-0 draw that laid the foundation for a place in the 2010 World Cup finals.

You knew how high the stakes by the size of the towering stack of shoes outside a prayer room at Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, about 20km from the capital, Manama.

The crowd rose to a man [local women were segregated in a separate stand] as Bahrain's Crown Prince entered to take his plushly padded seat.

About 400 Kiwis - expats working in the oil and education sectors and the odd All Whites travelling tragic - draped a New Zealand flag over 20 rows of seats in a corner stand.

Shane Wenzlick All Whites Mark Paston celebrates after the All Whites beat Bahrain in Wellington. He saved a penalty that night, but was equally outstanding in the first leg in Bahrain.

What transpired was one of the most redoubtable performances in the roller-coaster history of New Zealand football.

It still beggars belief that the All Whites had never played with a three-man defence before the biggest game of their lives, to that point.

The tactical tweak was Herbert's way around a tricky selection conundrum up front - who to omit from Fallon, Celtic's Chris Killen or A-League goal machine Shane Smeltz.

Ultimately, he opted for all three, and play Leo Bertos as right wing-back and Tony Lochhead on the left slot. Tim Brown and Simon Elliott were charged with covering central midfield.

Stephen Hindley/PHotosport Leo Bertos hadn't played right wingback before his gutsy effort in Bahrain.

In practice, it evolved into a 5-2-3 formation. The All Whites’ onfield leaders – Nelsen and Elliott – made the new system work.

Bertos (who'd never played wingback before) and Lochhead spent more time on defence than the overlap. Which was just as well, because New Zealand needed all hands to the pump.

Bahrain were no great shakes - they had no-one playing at the levels Nelsen, Vicelich, Killen and Elliott were accustomed to - but there was plenty of pressure on the visitors that night.

Paston, deputising for a suspended Glen Moss, was the Kiwi most under scrutiny. By the end of the night, skipper Nelsen had wrapped him in a bear hug, hailing his "world-class saves''.

Paston made the save of the match when he beat out the ball at the near post after a ferocious second-half shot from Faouzi Aaish. Later, he flung up a big mitt to flick a shot over the bar.

Mighty Mark was beaten just the once - but the post came to his rescue. Salman Ali sprung an offside trap, but it proved a case of Ali oops. The Bahraini's shot cannoned off the post with an unmarked Jaycee John screaming for an inside pass with the net gaping.

"You have to ride your luck sometimes, " Paston said wryly later. "I knew he had a sharp angle, but I thought he was going to score. I was happy when I saw it come off the post for a goal kick."

This was also the night when New Zealanders came to appreciate Nelsen as a world-class defender and leader.

Stephen Hindley/Photosport Shane Smeltz tries to beat two Bahraini defenders.

The captain kept bellowing: "Keep going, keep the confidence, keep working hard". As the humidity began to take its toll, Blackburn Rovers skipper kept demanding one last ounce of energy.

"When you play away from home in conditions like this, there's going to be long, long spells where you have to defend till you die,'' he said.

Sigmund's take no prisoners approach was shown with six minutes to go as a Bahraini broke into the box. Kiwi hearts lurched into mouths, but the Wellington Phoenix favourite came flying into the frame, lunged at his opponent and stopped the ball at point-blank range with an outstretched foot.

"Siggy's block was worth just as much as having a striker scoring,'' Nelsen later said.

Sigmund admitted luck was on his side. "It was kind of funny, " he said. "There were about four of us on the ground, all diving in the way. I think it bounced off my foot. We all looked at each other and thought, 'how the hell did that not go in?' "

Stephen Hindley/Photosport Defender Ivan Vicelich was another impressive performer against Bahrain in 2009.

Vicelich - nicknamed the Godfather - was of equally icy temperament at the rear.

The All Whites didn't totally park the bus. Herbert tried to spark things up by bringing on a gangling teenager, West Brom's Chris Wood - the only 2009 All White backing up against Bahrain in 2021.

Wood, who'd warmed up by marking Nelsen at practice, showed confidence and maturity way beyond his 17 years. The kid found the back of the net, in front of the Kiwi fans at the southern end, but had it ruled out for offside.

Stephen Hindley/Photosport Chris Wood, aged 17, during the Bahrain v New Zealand World Cup playoff in Manama in 2009. He is captaining the 2021 All Whites in Bahrain.

Another sub, former Celtic junior Michael McGlinchey, also put in a decent shift on his second cap.

Most chances fell at the away end, though, with the Kiwis determined to stem the red tide by fair means or foul.

Nelsen happily took a yellow card for the team as a Bahraini bore down in the first minute of added time. "I was looking back at all the rugby games I've watched over the years - he wasn't getting past me. I had him round the ankles, " an unrepentant Nelsen said.

Seconds -it seemed like aeons - later, Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai blew one last toot on his whistle. It was a testing night for match officials too, but probably prepared Kassai for a bigger assignment in 2010, refereeing the Barcelona-Manchester United European Champions League final.

"The heat was horrendous,'' Nelsen admitted back at the hotel. Sigmund reckoned the Kiwis "sweated so much there wasn't much left in the tank after 70 minutes''.

Shane Wenzlick All Whites assistant coach Brian Turner, celebrating the World Cup playoffs win in Bahrain, with 1982 teammate Bobby Almond.

An abiding memory was the pride on the faces of Herbert and assistant-coach Brian Turner.

The last time Kiwis had risen in the early hours to watch an All Whites' World Cup clash in the Persian Gulf, Turner had scored twice in a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in 1981. That improbable scoreline earned a sudden-death playoff with China in Singapore and, ultimately, a place in the 1982 World Cup finals for the first time. Twenty-seven years later, Herbert and Turner were on the brink of going back to the big dance as coaches.

The press room resembled a funeral parlour as Bahraini journalists struggled to accept how their profligate team had lost.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Ricki Herbert, the first New Zealander to be a player and a head coach, at a Fifa World Cup finals.

Herbert struggled to speak above a whisper, so raw was his throat, but he raised his voice an octave when a local scribe suggested the Kiwis had been lucky to get a draw.

"No, I think we earned a very good point. We're under no illusions about what we have in front of us now. The nation will be excited that we brought the tie home. We've got a fantastic stadium and it'll be sold out. It's up to us to put a couple of balls in the back of the net and win the tie."

In the end, one would do.